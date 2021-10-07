checkAd

Smith-Midland to Present at LD Micro Main Event

Presentation on October 13, 2021, at 3:30 PT / 6:30 ET

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID), provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, announced today that it will be presenting at the 14th annual Main Event on October 13, 2021, at time 3:30 PM PT/6:30 PM ET at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Smith-Midland's Chief Executive Officer and President, Ashley Smith and Chief Financial Officer, AJ Krick, will be giving the presentation.

"We look forward to sharing Smith-Midland's growth story. Our superior market leading patented and proprietary products offer solutions to a variety infrastructure needs. Our innovative patented products include JJ-Hooks interlocking highway barrier system, lightweight SlenderWall cladding system, America's #1 precast building brand, Easi-Set Buildings, and our patented absorptive SoftSound sound walls. Our disciplined execution of lean manufacturing methodologies are key as we grow and look to continuously drive long-term shareholder value," stated Chief Executive Officer and President, Ashley Smith.

Event: LD Micro Main Event

Date: October 13, 2021

Time: 3:30 PT / 6:30 ET

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th.

The festivities run from 8 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 12th and 13th with a morning session on the 14th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person.

For more info, please contact Dean@ldmicro.com

About Smith-Midland
Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 20 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

About LD Micro (SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.
http://www.ldmicro.com

Media, Licensing and Sales Inquiries:
info@smithmidland.com
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy
Three Part Advisors, LLC
214-872-271

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667119/Smith-Midland-to-Present-at-LD-Micro ...

