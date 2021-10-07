checkAd

CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X

(PLX AI) – CTS Eventim acquires majority stake in software and hardware developer simply-X.Simply-X portfolio encompasses control, payment, ordering and customer loyalty solutions, together with the accompanying hardware such as scanning pedestals …

  • (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim acquires majority stake in software and hardware developer simply-X.
  • Simply-X portfolio encompasses control, payment, ordering and customer loyalty solutions, together with the accompanying hardware such as scanning pedestals and turnstiles
