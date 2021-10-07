checkAd

Wayne Allyn Root, VegasWINNERS CEO and One of The Best Sports Handicappers of All Time Has An Over 73% Winning Rate For The First 4 Weeks Of This NFL Season

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today that Wayne Allyn Root, its CEO and one of the Best Sports Handicappers of all time is 22-8 for the first 4 weeks of this NFL season against the odds, winning at a rate of over 73%.

Foto: Accesswire
A person in a suit and tie Description automatically generated with medium confidence
Foto: Accesswire

Roots picks are available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/handicappers/wayne-root and winning % is available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/picks/all. Over the past 4 weeks, Roots "games of the week" are 4 - 0, a 100% winning %. Root is 11 - 1 in NFL Primetime games (Thursday, Sunday and Monday night), an over 91% winning %. All of Roots picks are independently monitored and documented. Although there is no guarantee that Roots early season success can be maintained or exceeded, there is no denying it is a fantastic start and speaks to the knowledge, success and experience of VegasWINNERS CEO.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "I've been a professional sports handicapper for 36 years. This is the best start to a season in all those years. Because I'm also CEO of VegasWinners, time is even more at a premium which forced me to focus like never before. For decades I've argued sports betting analysis and advice is very similar to Wall Street stockbrokers and hedge funds managers. I'm doing my best to prove it."

"Krush House™" airs Friday evenings at https://krushhouse.com/ and is co-hosted by comedian Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". To date, "Krush House™" special guests have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn, former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and New York Mets Manager Willie Randolph and former MLB 2X New York Yankees World Series Champion, MLB Radio Show and Catching Heat podcast Host Jim Leyritz, former 4x Pro Bowl, 2x First Team All Pro, 2000's All-Decade Team, Podcast and Radio Analyst Lorenzo Neal, former NFL running back, and 2017 Dancing with the Stars champion Rashad Jennings and NFL Hall of Fame Inductee Warren Moon.

