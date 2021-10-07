checkAd

BK Technologies’ BKR 5000 Selected by U.S. Army for Use at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the U.S. Army has chosen the Company's BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment at Camp Arifjan …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the U.S. Army has chosen the Company's BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment at Camp Arifjan Army Base in Arifjan, Kuwait.

Situated to the south of Kuwait City, within the sovereign State of Kuwait, Camp Arifjan is vital to U.S. military operations in the Southwest Asian Theater. The camp is primarily an Army post, but Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, Marine personnel and international troops also call it home. It is a forward-deployment camp: This means that soldiers going to or returning from Iraq all pass through Camp Arifjan. The camp provides ground support for helicopters and armored vehicles. Additionally, the camp is currently assisting with refugees from Afghanistan.

Tim Vitou, President of BK Technologies commented, "It's gratifying to have our BKR 5000 portable communications technology selected to play a role in support of the U.S. Army's mission in Kuwait and their field operations, both military and on behalf of civilians in the area. The Army is a longstanding customer and we're pleased to have this opportunity to provide the BKR 5000, which enables the highest level of dependable communications technology and ruggedized hardware, ideal for use in the extreme desert terrain and weather conditions that characterize Camp Arifjan. Our continued work with the U.S. Army demonstrates the high quality and reliability of our technology and equipment and the added value of our equipment's ‘American Made' pedigree."

The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.

A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell." The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI." Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its website at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

