Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. To Present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCQB:AMHG) ("Amergent" or the "Company"), owner, operator and franchisor of multiple nationally-recognized restaurant brands, today announced it has been invited to present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held on October 12-14, 2021 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

To access the presentation, please use the following information:

14th Annual LD Micro Main Event
Date: October 14, 2021
Presentation Time: Thursday at 10:30 am EST
Registration: https://me21.mysequire.com/
Format: In-person and Virtual Presentations
Speaker: Mike Pruitt, Chief Executive Officer
Conference Website: Click here

About Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.
Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Amergent owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, PizzaRev, and a Hooters gaming venue. For more information, please visit: www.amergenthg.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," and "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release pertaining to our expectations relating to this acquisition constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing, our ability to operate our business and generate profits, decline in global financial markets and economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic, business interruptions resulting from the coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic, and general risk factors affecting the restaurant industry, including current economic climate, costs of labor and food prices These and other risks, assumptions and uncertainties are described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which you are encouraged to read. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We expressly disclaim any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. Investor Contact:
Jason Assad
678-570-6791
IR@amergenthg.com

SOURCE: Amergent Hospitality Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667138/Amergent-Hospitality-Group-Inc-To-Pr ...




