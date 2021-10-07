checkAd

Black Bird Biotech Launches MiteXstream(TM) Online Store for Direct Sales to Commercial and Home Users

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has launched an online store for its game-changing biopesticide, …

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has launched an online store for its game-changing biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, to facilitate direct sales to commercial and home users. The new www.mitexstream.com website has been redesigned to better handle traffic driven to it by BBBT's marketing efforts within the dynamic cannabis industry, one that is expected to grow to $45 billion by 2025 [Source: Brightfield Group]. BBBT also is focusing marketing efforts on potential large customers across the agricultural spectrum, including, in addition to large cannabis grows, coffee farms ($20 billion in global sales annually), vineyards ($4.5 billion in U.S. sales annually) and plant and flower farms ($16 billion in U.S. sales annually).

"We are excited to launch our MiteXstream online store to sell directly to commercial and home users, especially to growers and home gardeners, who battle mites of all types, as well as molds and mildews, like powdery mildew, on a daily basis" said Fabian Deneault, President of BBBT. "We have also included a MiteXstream 101 link that provides a clear explanation of MiteXstream, as we see it."

MiteXstreamTM is available for sale to customers located in Colorado, Oregon, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Kentucky and Delaware, with pending applications in all remaining states, except California, the application for which is nearing completion.

For news and updates, shareholders, prospective investors and prospective business partners are encouraged to follow @BBBT_Corporate on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/BBBT_Corporate ). Also visit BBBT's corporate website, https://blackbirdbiotech.com, for additional information about the company.

Foto: Accesswire

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Eric Newlan
Vice President
833-223-4204
eric@newlan.com
www.blackbirdbiotech.com

SOURCE: Black Bird Biotech, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667186/Black-Bird-Biotech-Launches-MiteXstr ...

Black Bird Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Black Bird Biotech Launches MiteXstream(TM) Online Store for Direct Sales to Commercial and Home Users FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has launched an online store for its game-changing biopesticide, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Core Assets Announces Promotional Activity Engagement and Reminder of Corporate Presentation
Invitation To CTT Systems AB's (Publ.) Presentation of The Interim Report For Q3 2021
Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on ...
CIBC Bank USA Leads 6 Bank Syndicate; NADG NNN REIT Successfully Closes $202.5 Million Line of ...
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity
FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Black Bird Biotech Retires Three Separate Convertible Notes with Cash Repayments
Accesswire | Analysen
28.09.21Black Bird Biotech Announces Important Wide-Ranging Field Tests of its Disruptive MiteXstreamTM Biopesticide by A Second International Agri-Chemical Distributor Based in the Middle East
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Black Bird Biotech Seeks Approval in All Remaining States, to Open Up Entire US Market, Including the Projected $45 Billion Cannabis Industry, for its Disruptive Plant-Based MiteXstreamTM Biopesticide Sales Efforts
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21Black Bird Biotech Announces First Sales of Disruptive Plant-Based MiteXstreamTM Biopesticide, Prepares for Fourth Quarter Marketing Push Within Cannabis Industry
Accesswire | Analysen