checkAd

Malic Acid Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 1.35 Bn by 2031; Market Players to Witness Steady Revenue Gains from Several Applications in F&B Industry and Cosmetic Products TMR Study

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

- Substantial demand for immunity-boosting ingredients during COVID-19 offers incremental opportunities for functional food manufacturers; malic acid production from renewable substrates opens up several avenues for players in maleic acid market

- Extensive R&D in increasing safety & efficacy of malic acid and its derivatives bolsters their use as organic ingredients in various food and skincare products

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Malic acid and its derivatives have emerged as important platform chemicals that find use in the manufacture of broad spectrum of industrial chemicals. A large proportion of malic acid produced over the decades has been utilized in the food & beverage industry, where it is mostly used in combination with other acids. Of note, in recent years, L-malic has gained attention among dietary supplement manufacturers. The demand for malic acid is likely to gather pace in functional foods, mainly on the back of growing research in improving the safety of the final products. Its substantial use in skincare products also has boosted the growth prospects of the malic acid market.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

The bio-based production of malic acid presents substantial avenues for chemical companies, notes a TMR study on the malic acid market. In the past couple of years, the demand for biotechnologically produced L-malic acid has allowed the market players to capture revenues in current and emerging applications. Notably, its use in making bio-based, copolymers and agricultural chemicals will propel new revenue streams in the near future, given the transition of countries from fossil-based to a bio-based economy. The global valuation of the malic acid is projected to cross US$ 1.35 Bn by 2031.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20339

Key Findings of Malic Acid Market Study

  • Growing Maleic Acid Synthesis from Renewables to Enable Producers Expand Its Applications: Increased focus on competitive bio-based production of platform chemicals over the years has massively benefitted players in the malic acid market. The growing prospect of the malic acid production from renewable substrates has created a promising frontier for end-use industries in the malic acid market. In recent years, the relentless focus of the chemical industry on the production of biomass-derived platform molecules has led to synthesizing maleic acid from easily available and cheap bio-based chemicals, enriching the developments of the malic acid market.
  • Wide Use in F&B Industry to Propel Steady Revenue Streams: The malic acid market has witnessed a rise in sales from the steady use of malic acid in various applications in the food & beverages industry, prominently as a food acidulent. It is used in enhancing sweetness or tartness of a range of food products such as fruit and vegetable juices, powdered drink mixes, and candies. The growing need for new ingredients for blending and with flavor-modifying properties has further boosted the application of malic acid.
  • Pharmaceutical Companies Exploring Potential of L-malic Acid in Dietary Supplements: There have been substantive demand for cardioprotective and immunity-boosting ingredients globally. This has continuously boosted strides in manufacture of dietary supplements, thereby driving market prospects for malic acid. During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, such supplements have gained massive attention among functional food manufacturers who intend to cater to the healthcare needs of the population worldwide. Additionally, malic acid is showing promise in treating patients with fibromyalgia, and the therapeutic application is attracting sizable R&D investments from several pharmaceutical companies.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=20339

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Malic Acid Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 1.35 Bn by 2031; Market Players to Witness Steady Revenue Gains from Several Applications in F&B Industry and Cosmetic Products TMR Study - Substantial demand for immunity-boosting ingredients during COVID-19 offers incremental opportunities for functional food manufacturers; malic acid production from renewable substrates opens up several avenues for players in maleic acid market - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021: FMI Finds in Latest Survey
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
Lignin Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 810 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research
Research on Using Fluid Biomarkers to Advance Drug Treatments and Therapies for Alzheimer's, ...
Online Corporate Training to be used to Acclimatize Employees to Post COVID-19 Work style: Ken Research
How Online Loan Aggregators contributing to Retail Loan Penetration in UAE - Ken Research
GESS Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary As A Not-for-Profit International School
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
GLOBAL JAZZ AWARDS, celebrating 100 years of Jazz coming in 2022
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI