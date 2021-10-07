- Extensive R&D in increasing safety & efficacy of malic acid and its derivatives bolsters their use as organic ingredients in various food and skincare products

- Substantial demand for immunity-boosting ingredients during COVID-19 offers incremental opportunities for functional food manufacturers; malic acid production from renewable substrates opens up several avenues for players in maleic acid market

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Malic acid and its derivatives have emerged as important platform chemicals that find use in the manufacture of broad spectrum of industrial chemicals. A large proportion of malic acid produced over the decades has been utilized in the food & beverage industry, where it is mostly used in combination with other acids. Of note, in recent years, L-malic has gained attention among dietary supplement manufacturers. The demand for malic acid is likely to gather pace in functional foods, mainly on the back of growing research in improving the safety of the final products. Its substantial use in skincare products also has boosted the growth prospects of the malic acid market.

The bio-based production of malic acid presents substantial avenues for chemical companies, notes a TMR study on the malic acid market. In the past couple of years, the demand for biotechnologically produced L-malic acid has allowed the market players to capture revenues in current and emerging applications. Notably, its use in making bio-based, copolymers and agricultural chemicals will propel new revenue streams in the near future, given the transition of countries from fossil-based to a bio-based economy. The global valuation of the malic acid is projected to cross US$ 1.35 Bn by 2031.

Key Findings of Malic Acid Market Study

Wide Use in F&B Industry to Propel Steady Revenue Streams: The malic acid market has witnessed a rise in sales from the steady use of malic acid in various applications in the food & beverages industry, prominently as a food acidulent. It is used in enhancing sweetness or tartness of a range of food products such as fruit and vegetable juices, powdered drink mixes, and candies. The growing need for new ingredients for blending and with flavor-modifying properties has further boosted the application of malic acid.

Pharmaceutical Companies Exploring Potential of L-malic Acid in Dietary Supplements: There have been substantive demand for cardioprotective and immunity-boosting ingredients globally. This has continuously boosted strides in manufacture of dietary supplements, thereby driving market prospects for malic acid. During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, such supplements have gained massive attention among functional food manufacturers who intend to cater to the healthcare needs of the population worldwide. Additionally, malic acid is showing promise in treating patients with fibromyalgia, and the therapeutic application is attracting sizable R&D investments from several pharmaceutical companies.

