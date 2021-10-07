Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date
Howard Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBMD) will issue its third quarter of 2021 financial results after the markets close on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
About Howard Bancorp, Inc.
Howard Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Howard Bank, a Maryland-chartered trust company operating as a commercial bank. Headquartered in Baltimore City, Maryland, Howard Bank operates a general commercial banking business through its 13 branches located throughout the Greater Baltimore Metropolitan Area. It had consolidated assets of approximately $2.6 billion at June 30, 2021. Additional information about Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Howard Bank are available on its website at www.HowardBank.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005088/en/
