Weber Inc. Officially Opens Its New European Manufacturing and Distribution Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 14:30   

Weber Inc. (“Weber” or “the Company”) (NYSE:WEBR), the global leader in outdoor cooking innovation, technology, and products, announced today it has officially opened its European-based manufacturing and distribution hub. Weber’s new BREEAM-certified facility, located in Zabrze, Poland, improves the Company’s ability to meet fast-growing product demand within the Region. Weber will celebrate the grand opening of this facility with an on-site ribbon-cutting ceremony tomorrow, October 8, 2021, at 2:00 PM CET.

“Our new manufacturing and distribution center marks an important milestone in Weber’s global expansion and European growth,” said Chris Scherzinger, Chief Executive Officer of Weber. “A key element of our growth plans includes our ‘Make-Where-We-Sell’ strategy. This approach focuses on manufacturing high-quality Weber barbecue products closer to our retail customers and consumers, improving our delivery and service speed. We also gain considerable efficiencies operationally and a new level of flexibility to respond and react to local market dynamics and needs.”

The center is the Company’s first manufacturing facility outside the United States.

The Weber manufacturing team in Europe will produce high-quality barbecue grills in the approximately 50,000-square-meter building. The center also features a Weber Grill Academy Experience Center and multiple green space areas for team members to enjoy. The Weber Grill Academy Experience Center is a hands-on learning space dedicated to the art and skill of barbecuing through culinary classes, interactive chef’s tables, private parties, and corporate team building events held virtually or in person.

“We appreciate the resilience and passion of our manufacturing and supply chain teams in building this remarkable facility despite the challenges of a global pandemic,” added Mr. Scherzinger. “Through novel technologies like virtual reality and creative approaches, our local team in Poland worked closely with our US manufacturing leaders to navigate this facility's construction and ensure every square meter of the plant was designed to tight specifications. Further, we are deeply thankful for the support of the City of Zabrze and the Katowice Special Economic Zone throughout this project.”

15.09.21Weber Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results
08.09.21Weber Inc. to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results on September 15, 2021
