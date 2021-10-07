checkAd

Stride Inc. First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3424006/15C710CEDD571AAF3D7E93B85DF67FFF. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (833) 900-1536 (domestic) or (236) 712-2276 (international) at 4:45 p.m. (ET). The conference ID number is 7562832. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available starting on October 19, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) through November 19, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and entering the conference ID 7562832. A webcast replay will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3424006/15C710CEDD571AAF3D7E93B85DF67FFF for 30 days.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

