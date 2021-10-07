The Arena Group to Present at the LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021

Mr. Levinsohn will deliver a corporate presentation on Wednesday, October 13 at 9:30 AM PT (12:30 PM ET). A replay of the presentation will be posted on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.thearenagroup.net/ .

The Arena Group, formerly Maven (OTCQB: MVEN), a tech-powered media company, announced today that Ross Levinsohn, Chief Executive Officer and other members of the executive management team will be participating at the 14 th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference taking place at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from October 12 – 14, 2021.

The company will also host one-on-one meetings at the conference. Attending investors interested in meeting with management can reach out to Arena@fnkir.com for help scheduling an appointment.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12 to Thursday, October 14.

The festivities run from 8 AM PT to 5:30 PM PT on the 12th and 13th with a morning session on the 14th.

This three-day investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group, formerly Maven, creates robust digital destinations that delight consumers with experiences, powerful journalism, and news about the things they love – their favorite sports teams, advice on investing, the inside scoop on personal finance, and the latest on lifestyle essentials. With superior technology, editorial expertise, and marketing savvy, the modern media company enables brands like Sports Illustrated and TheStreet to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. To learn more, visit www.thearenagroup.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005337/en/