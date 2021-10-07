Redesigned Turtle Beach and ROCCAT Websites Recognized With Prestigious 2021 w3 Awards

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), a global leader in gaming accessories and best-selling console gaming audio brand, today announced its newly redesigned www.turtlebeach.com and www.roccat.com websites have been recognized with Gold and Silver w3 Awards by the prestigious Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. The w3 Awards recognize creative excellence on the Web and the creative and marketing professionals behind award-winning Websites, Video, Podcasts, Marketing, Mobile, and Social Media. The awards are fitting punctuations to Turtle Beach’s dedication and effort to level-up the brand’s online shopping experiences. The awards are as follows:

Gold Award

Turtle Beach – General Websites-Consumer Goods

Turtle Beach – General Websites-Shopping

ROCCAT – Gaming General Websites-Consumer Goods

ROCCAT – Gaming General Websites-Website Redesign

Silver Award

ROCCAT – Gaming General Websites-Consumer Electronics

“Our websites are critical touch-points that clearly communicate the advantages our products deliver, and are designed to make it easy for shoppers to learn more and ultimately buy their next gaming accessory from us,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “When you are an industry leader, every aspect of what you do must be executed at the very highest level, and our digital team did a phenomenal job with the upgrades to the Turtle Beach site and the major overhaul of the ROCCAT site. I commend them for their dedication, and I’m proud that they have earned these awards.”

A full list of w3 award winners can be found here: w3award.com/winners/list/

The w3 is the leading digital competition that recognizes the biggest agencies, the smallest firms, and everyone in between. Small firms are as likely to win as Fortune 500 companies and international agencies. The w3 Awards are sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. Please visit www.aiva.org for a full member list and additional information.