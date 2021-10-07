Hess Announces Increase in Recoverable Resource Estimate for Stabroek Block and Significant Discovery at Cataback, Offshore Guyana

The updated resource estimate includes another significant discovery on the Stabroek Block at the Cataback well. The well encountered 243 feet (74 meters) of net pay in high quality hydrocarbon bearing sandstone reservoirs of which 102 feet (31 meters) is oil bearing. Cataback is located approximately 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) east of Turbot-1 and was drilled in 5,928 feet (1,807 meters) of water by the Noble Tom Madden.

CEO John Hess said: “We are pleased that Cataback is our 21st significant discovery on the Stabroek Block and further underpins the potential for future developments. We continue to see multibillion barrels of additional exploration potential remaining on the block.”

The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres (26,800 square kilometers). ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25 percent interest.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

