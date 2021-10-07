Gabelli Funds to Host 45th Annual Auto Symposium “Batteries Included” – November 1st & 2nd
Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 45th Annual Auto Symposium at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas beginning on November 1, 2021. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior management of several leading automotive companies, with an emphasis on the electric vehicle (EV) and battery ecosystem, technological innovation, as well as industry dynamics. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or to register or click on the link below.
To register online: https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ik30WGXbQD6iEzzqCYd0LQ
Presenting Companies:
AutoNation, Inc. NYSE: AN
Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC
Aurora Innovation, Inc. NASDAQ: RTPY
Hyliion Holdings Corp. NYSE: HYLN
AutoZone, Inc. NYSE: AZO
Monro, Inc. NASDAQ: MNRO
Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd. NYSE: AXTA
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. NASDAQ: MPAA
Blink Charging Co. NASDAQ: BLNK
MP Materials Corp. NYSE: MP
Canoo Inc. NASDAQ: GOEV
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. NASDAQ: OTMO
CarParts.com, Inc. NASDAQ: PRTS
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. NYSE: PAG
Cerence Inc. NASDAQ: CRNC
Piedmont Lithium Inc. NASDAQ: PLL
China Automotive Systems, Inc. NASDAQ: CAAS
Rush Enterprises, Inc. NASDAQ: RUSHA
Dana Incorporated NYSE: DAN
Sonic Automotive, Inc. NYSE: SAH
Donaldson Company, Inc. NYSE: DCI
Standard Motor Products, Inc. NYSE: SMP
Gentex Corporation NASDAQ: GNTX
Stoneridge, Inc. NYSE: SRI
Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005617/en/
