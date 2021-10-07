checkAd

Gabelli Funds to Host 45th Annual Auto Symposium “Batteries Included” – November 1st & 2nd

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 45th Annual Auto Symposium at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas beginning on November 1, 2021. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior management of several leading automotive companies, with an emphasis on the electric vehicle (EV) and battery ecosystem, technological innovation, as well as industry dynamics. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or to register or click on the link below.

To register online: https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ik30WGXbQD6iEzzqCYd0LQ

Presenting Companies:

AutoNation, Inc. NYSE: AN

 

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC

Aurora Innovation, Inc. NASDAQ: RTPY

 

Hyliion Holdings Corp. NYSE: HYLN

AutoZone, Inc. NYSE: AZO

 

Monro, Inc. NASDAQ: MNRO

Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd. NYSE: AXTA

 

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. NASDAQ: MPAA

Blink Charging Co. NASDAQ: BLNK

 

MP Materials Corp. NYSE: MP

Canoo Inc. NASDAQ: GOEV

 

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. NASDAQ: OTMO

CarParts.com, Inc. NASDAQ: PRTS

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. NYSE: PAG

Cerence Inc. NASDAQ: CRNC

 

Piedmont Lithium Inc. NASDAQ: PLL

China Automotive Systems, Inc. NASDAQ: CAAS

 

Rush Enterprises, Inc. NASDAQ: RUSHA

Dana Incorporated NYSE: DAN

 

Sonic Automotive, Inc. NYSE: SAH

Donaldson Company, Inc. NYSE: DCI

 

Standard Motor Products, Inc. NYSE: SMP

Gentex Corporation NASDAQ: GNTX

 

Stoneridge, Inc. NYSE: SRI

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM

 

 

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

