Genasys Inc. Announces GEM Critical Communications Software Services Contracts in Five U.S. States

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that several counties and communities in Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Texas have entered into multi-year Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software services contracts.

“GEM replaced incumbent emergency notification software systems in all but one of the contracted counties and communities," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “Crisis situations are on the rise. Many areas are experiencing increasing risks from disasters, epidemics, civil unrest, active shooters and other perilous situations. Keeping residents and visitors safe through multi-channel alerting and real-time situational awareness is vital for public safety.

“GEM's cloud-based software aggregates and processes hyper-local data from multiple sensor inputs to provide emergency managers actionable real-time information," added Mr. Danforth, "This information enables the delivery of timely alerts, evacuation or shelter-in-place warnings and life-safety notifications to help keep people safe before, during and after critical events."

GEM also empowers emergency managers to initiate and track alerts, and quickly respond to alert replies from hundreds, thousands, or even millions of people during disasters and other crises. Featuring multi-channel, multi-agency alerting, GEM delivers notifications via voice calls, SMS messages, email, desktop alerts, social media, IPAWS and other communication channels.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven public safety resources, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated. 

