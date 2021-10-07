Assure Holdings Leverages Relationships with Medical Device Distributors to Extend Reach in Texas
DENVER, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring
services (“IONM”), is pleased to announce that it has extended its reach within the state of Texas by leveraging medical device distributor referrals to initiate work with two new
surgeons and expand the procedures it monitors at a Houston medical facility.
“It is a priority for Assure to extend our footprint within states where we already operate to fully take advantage of our investment in these areas, drive profitability and capitalize on the economies of scale they represent,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “We have been stepping up outreach to medical device distributors as part of our growth strategy. These new physician relationships in Texas as well as the surgeon we began working with in Nebraska this July all represent recent wins generated from our channel program. We expect to continue seeing accelerating positive impact from these efforts in late 2021 and beyond.”
Farlinger continued, “We are pleased to expand our presence in Texas and are confident in our ability to take advantage of sizeable business development opportunities in Greater Houston, Dallas Ft. Worth and elsewhere in the state. Further, we believe additional scale within Texas will benefit the Company as we negotiate in-network insurance agreements.”
Assure is now working with orthopedic spine surgeon Marcel Wiley, M.D. and upper extremity surgeon Kevin Smith, M.D. both of whom are affiliated with Texas Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine. Combined, the two physicians perform over 400 procedures annually. In addition, Assure anticipates expanding its presence at the Texas Orthopedic Hospital from spine procedures into general orthopedics.
About Assure Holdings
Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.
