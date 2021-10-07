Assure Holdings Leverages Relationships with Medical Device Distributors to Extend Reach in Texas

DENVER, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), is pleased to announce that it has extended its reach within the state of Texas by leveraging medical device distributor referrals to initiate work with two new surgeons and expand the procedures it monitors at a Houston medical facility.



“It is a priority for Assure to extend our footprint within states where we already operate to fully take advantage of our investment in these areas, drive profitability and capitalize on the economies of scale they represent,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “We have been stepping up outreach to medical device distributors as part of our growth strategy. These new physician relationships in Texas as well as the surgeon we began working with in Nebraska this July all represent recent wins generated from our channel program. We expect to continue seeing accelerating positive impact from these efforts in late 2021 and beyond.”