InterDigital Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

InterDigital executives will host a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's financial performance and other company matters.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit www.interdigital.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page. The company encourages participants to take advantage of the Internet option.

For telephone access to the conference, call (800) 353-6461 within the United States or +1 (334) 323-0501 from outside the United States. Please call by 9:50 a.m. ET on November 4th and give the operator conference ID number 5681111.

An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on InterDigital’s website in the Investors section. In addition, a telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET November 4th through 1:00 p.m. ET November 9th. To access the recorded replay, call (888) 203-1112 or +1 (719) 457-0820 and use the replay code 5681111.

