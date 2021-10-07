checkAd

BioCorRx Files Patent Application with the Russian Patent Office (Rospatent) for Naltrexone Implant

ANAHEIM, CA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of substance use disorders, announced today that it has filed a patent application with the Russian Patent Office (Rospatent) for a biodegradable implant including naltrexone. Several of the claims in the application are intended to cover BICX104, an implantable biodegradable naltrexone pellet for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD), being developed under BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the Company’s controlled R&D subsidiary.

Lourdes Felix, CEO, CFO and Director of BioCorRx Inc., stated, “We continue our plan of pursuing patents internationally, and maintain our commitment of addressing the opioid crisis worldwide. Russia is suffering from serious and problematic drug consumption and a growing public health crisis with approximately 6% of the population using drugs. Filing this patent application is another key milestone in our intellectual property strategy to build a global patent portfolio, as we advance towards commencing our first-in-human clinical trial of BICX104.” 

BioCorRx has received clearance from the FDA to proceed to human trials for BICX104 and expects to initiate the first-in-human clinical trial of the drug candidate as soon as scheduling permits. The project has been funded in large part by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), under award number UG3DA047925 and is a result of BioCorRx’s application under RFA DA-19-002, Development of Medications to Prevent and Treat Opioid Use Disorders and Overdose (UG3/UH3) (Clinical Trial Optional).

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx’s proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com  for more information on UnCraveRx. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

The content presented in this release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

