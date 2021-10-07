Herborium Moves Into Manufacturing Phase For Its New Protein Bars;

Herborium expects to lunch its bars in 4 th Quarter of 2021 with a national samples campaign directed to its existing customers, and also targeting selected other groups including Herborium Investors. We will be posting the relevant updates and instructions how to get the samples through our PR and IR network.

Houston, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas, 10/07/2021. Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal, beauty and wellness products with a clinically validated records of efficacy and safety, announced today that it enters the manufacturing phase for its new, proprietary Skin Protein Bars. The Herorium Bars support healthy weight management and healthy sugar management that benefit a full body health and healthy skin. The bars will come in verity of flavors to satisfy diversified consumers pallets and to best target a rapidly growing global market of protein bars . US market alone is expected to reach $3 Billion in sales of protein bars in 2027 .

As stated in the filings of September 29, 2021, the Company also reports Third Quarter of 2021 marked by no dilution and positive revenues that put the Company in the six consecutive profitable quarter since 2020.

