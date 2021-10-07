Herborium Moves Into Manufacturing Phase For Its New Protein Bars;

checkAd

Free Samples To Be Provided to Herborium Customers and Shareholders in 2021

Houston, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas, 10/07/2021. Herborium Group, Inc.  (OTC Pink: HBRM),  a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal, beauty and wellness  products with a clinically validated records of efficacy and safety, announced today that it enters the manufacturing phase for its new, proprietary Skin Protein Bars.  The Herorium Bars support healthy weight management and healthy sugar management that benefit a full body health  and healthy skin. The bars will come in verity of flavors to satisfy diversified consumers pallets and to best target a rapidly growing global market of protein bars . US market alone is expected to reach $3 Billion in sales of protein bars in 2027 . 

Herborium expects to lunch its bars in 4th Quarter of 2021 with a national samples campaign directed to its existing customers, and also targeting selected other groups including Herborium Investors. We will be posting the relevant updates and instructions how to get the samples through our PR and IR network.

As stated in the filings of September 29, 2021, the Company also reports Third Quarter of 2021 marked by no dilution and positive revenues that put the Company in the six consecutive profitable quarter since 2020.  

About Herborium Group, Inc.
Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal and wellness products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, women’s health and selected sexual disorders and has built the versatile, technologically advanced, interactive content platform to support consumer needs.  Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.comwww.acnease.fr and www.acneasesp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed.  The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

