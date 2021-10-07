EXL Recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Digital Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Services Report

EXL is selected in the Leader category across all four areas of the analysis, including Procure to Pay (P2P), Order to Cash (O2C), Record to Report (R2R) and Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) solutions.

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS] today announced its selection as a Leader in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens Digital Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Services report, published by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. Recognizing digital partners who deliver a full range of payments, order processing, reporting and analysis solutions, the ISG analysis highlights the critical role AI, machine learning and cloud capabilities have played as transaction volumes shift to digital channels.

“Over the past several years, we have aggressively positioned ourselves as a partner for data-led business by introducing new solutions and analytics capabilities that help our clients unlock new value from the digital channel,” said Narasimha Kini, Senior Vice President and Head of EXL’s Emerging Business. “We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens and will continue to search for new ways to keep innovating in this space.”

Said Anita Mahon, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, EXL, “We are excited to be recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens for Digital Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services. The ability to turn data into insights, and insights into outcomes is at the core of our F&A services. This recognition validates the data-led strategy we’re using to create value for our clients.”

The ISG report noted that "EXL blends digital technologies, including AI, robotics and advanced analytics, with extensive industry knowledge and domain expertise, to help CFOs digitally transform the finance function."

The ISG report also noted the following EXL strengths, particularly in higher-end Record to Report and FP&A offerings:

EXL has deep expertise in complex R2R processes to support the CFO function. Its continuous investments in data-led value creation frameworks and cloud-native digital solutions have helped clients accelerate their R2R transformation journeys and benefit from innovation.

With its data and insights driven strategy to support the CFO function in generating insights and increasing time-to-value, EXL has built one of the largest Finance Analytics teams

Commitment in providing a customer-centric operating model and industry-specific comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions through its proprietary digital transformation stack, Finance EXLerator.AI which has helped enterprise clients to accelerate time-to-value



ISG Provider Lens is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, empowered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. This report summarizes the relative capabilities of 25 Finance and Accounting service providers to examine their automation ecosystem and competencies to gain a deeper understanding to support decision-making.

More information on this placement and the full report, visit here.

About EXL



EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 33,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. To learn more, visit www.exlservice.com.

