checkAd

EXL Recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Digital Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Services Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS] today announced its selection as a Leader in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens Digital Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Services report, published by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. Recognizing digital partners who deliver a full range of payments, order processing, reporting and analysis solutions, the ISG analysis highlights the critical role AI, machine learning and cloud capabilities have played as transaction volumes shift to digital channels.

EXL is selected in the Leader category across all four areas of the analysis, including Procure to Pay (P2P), Order to Cash (O2C), Record to Report (R2R) and Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) solutions.

“Over the past several years, we have aggressively positioned ourselves as a partner for data-led business by introducing new solutions and analytics capabilities that help our clients unlock new value from the digital channel,” said Narasimha Kini, Senior Vice President and Head of EXL’s Emerging Business. “We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens and will continue to search for new ways to keep innovating in this space.”

Said Anita Mahon, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, EXL, “We are excited to be recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens for Digital Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services. The ability to turn data into insights, and insights into outcomes is at the core of our F&A services. This recognition validates the data-led strategy we’re using to create value for our clients.”

The ISG report noted that "EXL blends digital technologies, including AI, robotics and advanced analytics, with extensive industry knowledge and domain expertise, to help CFOs digitally transform the finance function."

The ISG report also noted the following EXL strengths, particularly in higher-end Record to Report and FP&A offerings:

  • EXL has deep expertise in complex R2R processes to support the CFO function. Its continuous investments in data-led value creation frameworks and cloud-native digital solutions have helped clients accelerate their R2R transformation journeys and benefit from innovation.
  • With its data and insights driven strategy to support the CFO function in generating insights and increasing time-to-value, EXL has built one of the largest Finance Analytics teams
  • Commitment in providing a customer-centric operating model and industry-specific comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions through its proprietary digital transformation stack, Finance EXLerator.AI which has helped enterprise clients to accelerate time-to-value

ISG Provider Lens is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, empowered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. This report summarizes the relative capabilities of 25 Finance and Accounting service providers to examine their automation ecosystem and competencies to gain a deeper understanding to support decision-making. 

More information on this placement and the full report, visit here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 33,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. To learn more, visit www.exlservice.com. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President Investor Relations
212-624-5913
steven.barlow@exlservice.com

Media - US
Michael Sherrill
Vice President Marketing
646-419-0778
michael.sherrill@exlservice.com

Media - Europe, India and APAC
Shailendra Singh
Vice President Corporate Communications
+91-98104-76075
shailendra.singh@exlservice.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EXL Recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Digital Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Services Report NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS] today announced its selection as a Leader in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens Digital Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Services report, published by Information Services Group (ISG), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...