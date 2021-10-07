Scottie Resources Reports Intercepts 16.5 g/t Gold Over 10.0 Metres and 28.8 g/t Gold Over 4.94 Metres in Northern Blueberry Zone Extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report additional new assays on the previously announced northern extension of the Blueberry Zone, including intercepts of 16.5 g/t gold over 10.0 metres and 28.8 g/t gold over 4.94 metres. Recent drilling at the Blueberry Zone has extended it to more than 550 metres in strike length, and it remains open along strike and at depth (September 21, 2021). The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 2 km north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC.



“These additional high-grade hits on the northern extension of the Blueberry Zone confirm that the structure has both grade and continuity,” comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke: “We continue to advance this zone by additional drilling holes along strike and down dip from these strong results. So far this season our drilling has been quite successful in increasing the size potential of the zone, adding hundreds of metres to the strike length. In addition to being a high-grade near surface target, the access to the Blueberry Zone is what sets it apart, existing alongside an all-season road is something truly unique in the Golden Triangle.”