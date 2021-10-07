checkAd

Scottie Resources Reports Intercepts 16.5 g/t Gold Over 10.0 Metres and 28.8 g/t Gold Over 4.94 Metres in Northern Blueberry Zone Extension

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report additional new assays on the previously announced northern extension of the Blueberry Zone, including intercepts of 16.5 g/t gold over 10.0 metres and 28.8 g/t gold over 4.94 metres. Recent drilling at the Blueberry Zone has extended it to more than 550 metres in strike length, and it remains open along strike and at depth (September 21, 2021). The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 2 km north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC.

“These additional high-grade hits on the northern extension of the Blueberry Zone confirm that the structure has both grade and continuity,” comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke: “We continue to advance this zone by additional drilling holes along strike and down dip from these strong results. So far this season our drilling has been quite successful in increasing the size potential of the zone, adding hundreds of metres to the strike length. In addition to being a high-grade near surface target, the access to the Blueberry Zone is what sets it apart, existing alongside an all-season road is something truly unique in the Golden Triangle.”

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Zone.

Drill
Hole 		  From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width*
(m) 		Gold
(g/t) 		Silver
(g/t)
SR21-81   43.06 48.00 4.94 28.8 2.50
  including 43.06 46.06 3.00 47 3.96
  and 68.15 70.74 2.59 2.37 5.90
SR21-82   28 38 10.00 16.5 3.24
  including 29.46 34.06 4.60 34.8 4.90
  including 29.46 30.83 1.37 106 18.90

* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

Seite 1 von 4
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scottie Resources Reports Intercepts 16.5 g/t Gold Over 10.0 Metres and 28.8 g/t Gold Over 4.94 Metres in Northern Blueberry Zone Extension VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report additional new assays on the previously announced northern extension of the Blueberry Zone, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:46 Uhr+++Screaming Buy+++: Neues Gold Terra Interview zeigt totale Unterbewertung!
Swiss Resource Capital AG | Kommentare
14:30 UhrAssure Holdings Leverages Relationships with Medical Device Distributors to Extend Reach in Texas
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrSilver Hammer Mining Corp. Stakes Additional Claims at Eliza Project in Nevada and Reports Initial Sampling Results from the Past-Producing Silverton Mine
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrMax Wienke (XTB): "Bei Gold sehen wir mehr Fantasie auf der Oberseite"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
13:00 UhrNotice of Release of Barrick’s Third Quarter 2021 Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrEvergold Completes Snoball Drill Program in B.C., Awaits Assays from Strongly Mineralized Intercepts at Golden Lion
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrReunion Gold reports further multiple high-grade drill intersects at its Oko West Project in Guyana
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:50 UhrEndeavour Silver Produces 1,305,399 oz Silver and 10,541 oz Gold for 2.1 Million oz Silver Equivalents in Q3, 2021; 2021 Consolidated Production Guidance Raised to 7.7 – 8.0 Million oz Silver Equivalents
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:00 UhrTorex Gold Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:00 UhrLiberty Gold Drilling Extends the Discovery Zone in Two Directions, Two Rigs Now Targeting Rangefront D-4 Discovery - Black Pine Oxide Gold Deposit, Idaho
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten