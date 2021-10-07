Pegasus Resources to Acquire the Pine Channel Uranium Project from ALX Resources, Eagle Plains and a Staking Syndicate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – 0QS, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Pine Channel Uranium Property (the “Property”) in the prolific Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The property encompasses 6,028 ha in six mineral claims situated at the northern most edge of the Athabasca Basin, about 40 km due west of the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. It is accessible via trails and winter road which lead from Stony Rapids, cross the property, and continue westerly to other locations.



A 100% interest in claim MC00013839 can be acquired from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., while an adjacent claim to the south (MC00015143), will be acquired through a binding LOI with a staking syndicate. An additional four mineral claims are under option from ALX Resources Corp. (MC00014001,08,43 and MC00015391)