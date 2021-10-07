Phunware to Build New Headlines+ Website and Mobile Application Portfolio for Intermarkets

checkAd

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it will design, build and support the new Headlines+ website and mobile application portfolio for Intermarkets, Inc.

Based just outside of Washington, DC and founded in 1997, Intermarkets connects publishers, advertisers and consumers through its portfolio of premium digital services. Intermarkets works closely with publishers to not only provide premium market representation and revenue opportunities, but also promote free speech across the internet. Intermarkets’ content aggregation service, Headlines+, will partner with independent content creators to curate and deliver top stories in politics, entertainment, sports and more.

“Content publishers are operating under more constraints than ever in 2021,” said Kevin P. Lucido, CEO of Intermarkets. “We wanted to empower our publisher clients and partners to reach more people in a cooperative content environment that removes the threat of censorship and red tape increasingly associated with mainstream platforms.”

Intermarkets has licensed Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform in order to deliver a unified and engaging Headlines+ experience for readers on Apple iOS, Google Android and Web. These applications will feature news aggregation from Headlines+ content partners and in-app monetization opportunities through digital advertising. Phunware will also develop HTML and JavaScript widgets so content partners can display the Headlines+ news feed on their websites.

“From our work with Fox to last year’s presidential election, we have a long history of deploying solutions designed to manage and monetize not only content at scale, but also engagement in real-time for global audiences,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We’re thrilled to work with Intermarkets to ensure that Headlines+ continues to be recognized as one of the best sources for news aggregation, while also being a trusted partner for publishers.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware enables brands to license comprehensive application portfolios designed to engage and monetize audiences at scale.

Click here to learn more about how Intermarkets helps foster success through managed ad operations, revenue optimization and audience building opportunities, enabling publishers to focus on their readers and content.

