checkAd

Ovid Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it has appointed Kevin Fitzgerald, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

“We are very pleased to have Kevin join our Board of Directors. His experience transforming state-of-the-art science and novel platform technologies into commercial medicines will provide valuable perspective for Ovid’s neuroscience development programs,” said Jeremy Levin, D.Phil, MB BChir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ovid Therapeutics. “Kevin’s expertise across small molecule and next-generation modalities makes him an ideal director for Ovid as we pursue innovative platforms for the development and delivery of therapeutics to the brain.”

“Neurological diseases represent an area of great unmet patient need, and the discovery of novel therapies is among the most exciting frontiers of therapeutic innovation. Ovid’s strategic approach to targeting and delivering therapies to the disorders of the brain bridges the technology of today with that of tomorrow,” said Fitzgerald. “I am delighted to join their Board and look forward to supporting their advances for patients with rare diseases of the central nervous system.”

Dr. Fitzgerald has over 20 years of successful drug discovery experience and currently serves as the Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President and Head of Research at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. He joined Alnylam in 2005 after a seven-year tenure at Bristol Myers Squibb. At Alnylam, Kevin and his teams discovered and clinically validated two different modes of siRNA delivery, and he has been instrumental in the development of a novel pipeline of approved and progressing RNAi therapeutics. Dr. Fitzgerald is a prolific inventor. His co-inventorship accomplishments include many of Alnylam’s marketed and pipeline programs. He has co-authored more than 50 peer-reviewed papers, which have been published in prestigious journals including, Nature, Cell, and the New England Journal of Medicine.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ovid Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald to Board of Directors NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...