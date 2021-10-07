Ovid Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald to Board of Directors

“We are very pleased to have Kevin join our Board of Directors. His experience transforming state-of-the-art science and novel platform technologies into commercial medicines will provide valuable perspective for Ovid’s neuroscience development programs,” said Jeremy Levin, D.Phil, MB BChir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ovid Therapeutics. “Kevin’s expertise across small molecule and next-generation modalities makes him an ideal director for Ovid as we pursue innovative platforms for the development and delivery of therapeutics to the brain.”

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it has appointed Kevin Fitzgerald, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

“Neurological diseases represent an area of great unmet patient need, and the discovery of novel therapies is among the most exciting frontiers of therapeutic innovation. Ovid’s strategic approach to targeting and delivering therapies to the disorders of the brain bridges the technology of today with that of tomorrow,” said Fitzgerald. “I am delighted to join their Board and look forward to supporting their advances for patients with rare diseases of the central nervous system.”

Dr. Fitzgerald has over 20 years of successful drug discovery experience and currently serves as the Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President and Head of Research at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. He joined Alnylam in 2005 after a seven-year tenure at Bristol Myers Squibb. At Alnylam, Kevin and his teams discovered and clinically validated two different modes of siRNA delivery, and he has been instrumental in the development of a novel pipeline of approved and progressing RNAi therapeutics. Dr. Fitzgerald is a prolific inventor. His co-inventorship accomplishments include many of Alnylam’s marketed and pipeline programs. He has co-authored more than 50 peer-reviewed papers, which have been published in prestigious journals including, Nature, Cell, and the New England Journal of Medicine.