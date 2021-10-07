checkAd

Sprout AI’s Rapid Expansion Continues During Daunting Times

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Sprout AI Inc. ("Sprout AI" or the "Company") (CSE: SPRT) a globally focused company, celebrates a thrilling milestone since the reopening of its Centre of Excellence (COE) in the technology hub of Panama Pacifico. After successfully enduring the mandatory closure during Panama’s national COVID-19 quarantine shutdown, today marks the first anniversary of the company as it sets out to reopen its COE. With the strategic support of London and Regional (L&R), Sprout AI has positioned itself as one of the fastest-growing technologically innovative companies within Panama Pacifico. Since its opening, the company has retained 13 full-time resources and is on target to hire an additional 12 in November 2021. Sprout AI remains on track to increase its total number of full-time staff to over 80 individuals by end of Q2 2022. 

This rapid growth is in response to a demand to increase production capacity within the COE.  Key components of the Sprout AI high-tech indoor vertical grow habitats (“habitats”) will be assembled, quality assurance tested and packaged for domestic and international shipment. The increased production of habitats will add to the existing habitats within Panama and for delivery to existing projects in Africa and North America.  Accordingly, to further assist with expansion into the Oceania Region and to provide marketing, sales and technical support to Africa and Asia, Sprout AI has incorporated a fully owned subsidiary in Australia (Sprout AI Australia Pty. Ltd.). 

As noted by Henry Kardonski, managing director for London & Regional: “Panama Pacifico has proven itself as a resilient ecosystem for companies to thrive, especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic. One of the many companies that consolidated and strengthened during the Pandemic is Sprout AI. We are pleased to be working with Sprout AI as it ramps up its operations within its Center of Excellence (COE). Sprout AI has established itself to be the fastest-growing tech company within Panama Pacifico, and one of the most noteworthy businesses within Panama. Together with London and Regional we are looking forward to a long-term relationship of solid growth and technological innovation."

