Astro Aerospace Ltd. Sponsors Parsec Capital Acquisition Corp., a SPAC Targeting the Space Economy, Transportation, and Technology Adjacent Industries

Parsec announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 8,625,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $86,625,000. Each unit consisted of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

Dallas, TX, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCQB: ASDN) (the "Company" or "Astro") today announced the closing of the initial public offering of Parsec Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Parsec”) (NASDAQ: PCXCU), a special-purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) the Company has sponsored. Parsec is the first SPAC sponsored by Astro as a part of its strategy to capitalize on management’s differentiated ability to source and acquire businesses positioned for growth.

"We are excited to offer a SPAC as a new vehicle to add value for our shareholders," said Chairman Bruce Bent. "Astro’s sponsorship exemplifies our belief in the continued growth of our industry and the industries adjacent to it.”

Parsec is led by President and CEO Patricia Trompeter, a veteran business leader with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions ($20B+), and over 18 years of executive leadership at top tier companies such as GE Capital. She is joined by Paul Haber, Chairman and Managing Director of Summit Bancorp Inc., bringing over 25 years of capital markets experience including the IPOs of 20 companies. Parsec is pursuing an initial business combination within the space economy, technology, and transportation industries, leveraging the significant industry expertise of its management team and four independent directors.

"We believe there is significant unrealized value among middle market of the aerospace, technology, and transportation companies,” said Ms. Trompeter. “Over the past year several multi-billion-dollar aerospace businesses have gone public through SPAC transactions, behind each of them exists many more innovative businesses with a strong foundation poised for rapid growth through the capital markets. Our team is dedicated to realizing this untapped value for our shareholders."

The units are now listed and trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”), under the ticker symbol “PCXCU”. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “PCX” and “PCXCW,” respectively.