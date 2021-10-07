Zip Code Wilmington and InterDigital Announce Outcomes of Inaugural B1ue N0te High School Technology Training Initiative

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delaware’s premier non-profit coding school, Zip Code Wilmington, in partnership with InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a Delaware-based mobile and video technology research and development company, launched B1ue N0te in late 2020 and are now releasing outcomes of the program. The B1ue N0te initiative exceeded program expectations by training nearly 200 Delaware high school juniors and seniors during the 2020-2021 school year and summer camp.



Designed to provide industry-standard computer programming and web development training to local students, B1ue N0te attracted underrepresented and socioeconomically disadvantaged youth to learn highly desired technical skills. The goal of B1ueN0te is to give Delaware high school students the technical skills that could interest them in pursuing further education in STEM fields or additional training toward high-paying software development jobs after graduation.