Zip Code Wilmington and InterDigital Announce Outcomes of Inaugural B1ue N0te High School Technology Training Initiative
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delaware’s premier non-profit coding school, Zip Code Wilmington, in partnership with InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a Delaware-based mobile
and video technology research and development company, launched B1ue N0te in late 2020 and are now releasing outcomes of the program. The B1ue N0te initiative exceeded program expectations by
training nearly 200 Delaware high school juniors and seniors during the 2020-2021 school year and summer camp.
Designed to provide industry-standard computer programming and web development training to local students, B1ue N0te attracted underrepresented and socioeconomically disadvantaged youth to learn highly desired technical skills. The goal of B1ueN0te is to give Delaware high school students the technical skills that could interest them in pursuing further education in STEM fields or additional training toward high-paying software development jobs after graduation.
“We are thrilled with the outcomes of our first-ever B1ue N0te youth tech training program, launched with generous support from InterDigital and in close collaboration with the Department of Education,” said Desa Burton, executive director, Zip Code Wilmington. “Our focus was to implement the program in three Delaware high schools, which we did during the first semester in 2021. By the second semester, enrollment quickly grew, and the Department of Education expanded the program to a total of six schools and two summer training programs, with a total of 200 students completing the programs. The increase in participants gave our team the ability to observe how the curriculum performed based on the varying needs of diverse high schools and our educators.”
The B1ue N0te program was integrated into seven participating high schools and two summer training programs including:
- Caesar Rodney High School (Kent County)
- Smyrna High School (Kent County)
- Conrad School of Science (New Castle County)
- Newark Charter School (New Castle County)
- William Penn High School (New Castle County)
- Indian River High School (Sussex County)
- Sussex Central High School (Sussex County)
- Summer Training Program: Delaware State University
- Summer Training Program: Caesar Rodney High School
