Bulletin from the extra general meeting of ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the extra general meeting (“EGM”) of ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) on 7 October 2021 in Malmö. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the extra general meeting was carried out through advance voting (postal voting) only.

Board of Directors

The EGM resolved, in accordance with Alpha Acquisition AB´s proposal, on dismissal of all board members with exception for Finn Følling as well as election of Matthew Peacock and Michael Comish as board members until the end of next Annual General Meeting. Matthew Peacock was also newly elected as the chairman of the Board of Directors.

Furthermore, the EGM resolved, in accordance with Alpha Acquisition AB´s proposal, on remuneration to the Board of Directors.

The information was submitted for publication at 14:30 CEST on 7 October 2021 through Per Mandorf.

For further information, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Telephone +46 704-25 82 34
E-mail per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO
Telephone +46 768-75 41 77
E-mail jacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay drives the digital transformation in physical environments. Our concept and software influence people´s behavior in decision-making situations in physical shops, public spaces, or office environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage, which we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. ZetaDisplay is a European leader and will drive the continuous consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö, has a revenue of SEK 450 million and employs 200 people located in ten offices in six European countries and the USA. The total number of installations the company manage exceeds 70 000 in more than 50 markets. The share is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information is available on ir.zetadisplay.com.

