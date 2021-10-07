Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Announces Acquisition Structure with RxCompoundstore.com, LLC., Peaks Curative, LLC., and JCR Medical Equipment, Inc.

The Company has discussed and plans to proceed with the acquisition of the three companies in a dual phase transaction using a mixture of cash and shares of ETST’s common stock. By structuring the acquisitions in two separate phases the Company will allow the target companies the time necessary to integrate their operations effectively with the Company and one another. In addition the Company believes that scheduling the acquisitions over a slightly longer period of time will allow the Company to sustain share integrity, thereby maximizing shareholder value.

DORAL, FL, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC: ETST) (“ETST” or the “Company”), an innovative biotech company focused in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical fields, and medical devices, today announces its planned acquisition structure with RxCompoundstore.com, LLC. (“RxCS”), Peaks Curative, LLC. (“PC”), and JCR Medical Equipment (“JCR”), Inc. as part of the Company’s new direction announced earlier this week .

Phase I includes RxCS and PC, positioning the Company with operations in the pharmaceutical compounding industry, telemedicine industry, and erectile dysfunction industry, these industries have a collective forecasted valuation of over $73,000,000,000 and an average CAGR of 11.5% by 2028. Phase I is anticipated to commence within the month of October, 2021.

Phase II’s acquisition of JCR will position the Company with operations in both the durable medical equipment industry and long term care industry, these industries have a collective forecasted valuation of over $1,000,000,0000 and an average CAGR of 6.4% by 2028. Phase II is anticipated to commence within the year 2022.

Once acquired, each company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Earth Science Tech, Inc. and the Company will effect a name and stock ticker symbol change in the near future to better reflect the change in business focus and more accurately represent the collective businesses of the combined companies..

While the Company progresses with its Phase I acquisition during the month of October 2021, Hygee, the Company’s medical device, carried under Earth Science Pharmaceutical, Inc., will be the subject of final discussions as the Company seeks to reach a mutual agreement with its former partners to license and successfully commercialize Hygee. Commercializing Hygee will position the Company with operations in the Medical device industry with a forecasted valuation over $671,000,000 and a CAGR of 5.2% by 2027.