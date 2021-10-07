checkAd

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Announces Acquisition Structure with RxCompoundstore.com, LLC., Peaks Curative, LLC., and JCR Medical Equipment, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

DORAL, FL, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC: ETST) (“ETST” or the “Company”), an innovative biotech company focused in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical fields, and medical devices, today announces its planned acquisition structure with RxCompoundstore.com, LLC. (“RxCS”), Peaks Curative, LLC. (“PC”), and JCR Medical Equipment (“JCR”), Inc. as part of the Company’s new direction announced earlier this week.

The Company has discussed and plans to proceed with the acquisition of the three companies in a dual phase transaction using a mixture of cash and shares of ETST’s common stock. By structuring the acquisitions in two separate phases the Company will allow the target companies the time necessary to integrate their operations effectively with the Company and one another. In addition the Company believes that scheduling the acquisitions over a slightly longer period of time will allow the Company to sustain share integrity, thereby maximizing shareholder value.

Phase I includes RxCS and PC, positioning the Company with operations in the pharmaceutical compounding industry, telemedicine industry, and erectile dysfunction industry, these industries have a collective forecasted valuation of over $73,000,000,000 and an average CAGR of 11.5% by 2028. Phase I is anticipated to commence within the month of October, 2021.

Phase II’s acquisition of JCR will position the Company with operations in both the durable medical equipment industry and long term care industry, these industries have a collective forecasted valuation of over $1,000,000,0000 and an average CAGR of 6.4% by 2028. Phase II is anticipated to commence within the year 2022.

Once acquired, each company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Earth Science Tech, Inc. and the Company will effect a name and stock ticker symbol change in the near future to better reflect the change in business focus and more accurately represent the collective businesses of the combined companies..

While the Company progresses with its Phase I acquisition during the month of October 2021, Hygee, the Company’s medical device, carried under Earth Science Pharmaceutical, Inc., will be the subject of final discussions as the Company seeks to reach a mutual agreement with its former partners to license and successfully commercialize Hygee. Commercializing Hygee will position the Company with operations in the Medical device industry with a forecasted valuation over $671,000,000 and a CAGR of 5.2% by 2027.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Announces Acquisition Structure with RxCompoundstore.com, LLC., Peaks Curative, LLC., and JCR Medical Equipment, Inc. DORAL, FL, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC: ETST) (“ETST” or the “Company”), an innovative biotech company focused in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical fields, and medical devices, today announces its planned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...