WisdomTree Launches Target Range Fund (GTR)

Investment strategy seeking to balance risk and reward and address investor concerns over market volatility

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today the launch of the WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) on NASDAQ with an expense ratio of 0.70%. GTR is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide capital appreciation, with a secondary objective of hedging risk. In pursuing its investment objectives, GTR aims to follow the methodology of the TOPS Global Equity Target RangeTM Index (the “Index”). The Index was created by Valmark Advisers, a subsidiary of Valmark Financial Group.

“Investors face a complex market environment with elevated stock valuations and historically low interest rates. Fears of inflation and rising rates have pushed some investors out on the risk curve1, pushing up a traditional 60% equity/40% fixed income mix towards 75/25,” said Jeremy Schwartz, Global Head of Research at WisdomTree. “WisdomTree’s Target Range Fund may help investors increase their equity exposure and upside participation in markets, but in a risk controlled manner.”

WisdomTree’s Target Range Fund (GTR) utilizes a call spread strategy whose returns seek to be similar to the returns of the Index but will not match the Index’s returns due to the amount and timing of assets that flow in and out of GTR and GTR’s fees and expenses. In seeking to follow the methodology of the Index, GTR’s call spread strategy consists of (1) buying long call options and selling short call options on a portfolio of four underlying ETFs that track the performance of large- and mid-capitalization companies in the United States, developed market countries and emerging market countries; and (2) cash collateral. GTR’s target exposure to the underlying ETFs may differ from time to time from the Index due to the active management of the Fund, market movements and cash flows in and out of the Fund.

“The TOPS Global Equity Target Range Index (TOPSGB) seeks to manage downside risk yearly with potential monthly restrikes,” said Michael McClary, Chief Investment Officer at Valmark Financial Group and Portfolio Manager of the TOPS ETF Portfolios. “WisdomTree is the perfect firm to collaborate with, and we’re excited for investors to have access to this new fund.”

