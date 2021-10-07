checkAd

Troika Media to Present at the LD Micro Main Event, October 12-14, 2021

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, announced it has been invited to present at the LD Micro 14th Annual Main Event being held in-person and virtually on October 12-14 at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Troika CEO, Robert Machinist, is scheduled to present virtually at the conference and will discuss the Company’s recently announced expectations for the first quarter FY 2022 ended September 30, 2021, and the outlook for FY 2022.

  • With tone of business and visibility improved, and sustained public health and macro recovery, Company says it is positioned to deliver first quarter fiscal 2022 organic growth of approximately 60% 
  • Operating cost reduction to lower expense base completed while selectively adding new strategic growth engines
  • Key new business wins including Wilson Sporting Goods, F45 Fitness, PointsBet, Pac-12 and VSPN
  • Accelerating expansion in fast growing gaming and Esports market
  • Demand for client services recovering in Q1 2022 with pipeline growing

LD Micro Conference Details

Event: 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event
Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 13
Presentation Time: 7:00 a.m. Pacific time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)

Register to watch the virtual presentation at: https://me21.mysequire.com/

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Troika, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration.

About LD Micro
LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information, visit www.ldmicro.com

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Troika Media Group
Kevin Aratari
kevin@troikamedia.com

Investor Relations
TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com





Disclaimer

