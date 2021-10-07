Sensus Healthcare Announces Presentations, Demonstrations and Exhibit Booth at the 2021 Fall Clinical Conference in Las Vegas

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the company will be featuring its SRT-100 Vision system live at the 2021 Fall Clinical Conference being held in Las Vegas, Nev. from October 21 to 24. More than 1,200 practitioners have already registered to attend this conference in person, while more than 500 are registered to participate virtually.

In addition, key opinion leaders Brian Berman, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery at The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Mark Nestor, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Center for Clinical and Cosmetic Research and the Center for Cosmetic Enhancement in Aventura, Fla., will be delivering presentations on the safety and efficacy of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids during a session titled “New and Future Innovations in Dermatologic Care.” The session is being held on October 21 at 10:20 a.m. local time.

Dr. Nestor commented, “We are very excited to kick-off the Fall Clinical by presenting new and updated data on the safety and efficacy of superficial radiation therapy as well as image-guided SRT. This conference is one of the most prestigious events in dermatology and is the ideal venue to present these new and exciting findings for the benefit of clinical dermatologists.”

“The Fall Clinical is among the most important tradeshows for showcasing our products and we are thrilled to participate this year in person. Indeed, this is the first major dermatology-focused medical conference with onsite participation in about 18 months, and we eagerly look forward to renewing existing relationships and establishing new ones,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare. “The excitement at Sensus is palpable as we believe the worst of the impact of COVID-19 is behind us, there is a great deal of interest in our products within the dermatology community and we have a robust backlog of orders. We anticipate excellent foot traffic at our booth on the tradeshow floor.