checkAd

Sensus Healthcare Announces Presentations, Demonstrations and Exhibit Booth at the 2021 Fall Clinical Conference in Las Vegas

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

Premier gathering expected to host more than 1,200 physicians with 500 virtual participants is the first in-person dermatology medical conference in 18 months

Multiple tailwinds combine to support Sensus’ expectations for strong sales in 2H 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the company will be featuring its SRT-100 Vision system live at the 2021 Fall Clinical Conference being held in Las Vegas, Nev. from October 21 to 24.  More than 1,200 practitioners have already registered to attend this conference in person, while more than 500 are registered to participate virtually.

In addition, key opinion leaders Brian Berman, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery at The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Mark Nestor, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Center for Clinical and Cosmetic Research and the Center for Cosmetic Enhancement in Aventura, Fla., will be delivering presentations on the safety and efficacy of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids during a session titled “New and Future Innovations in Dermatologic Care.”  The session is being held on October 21 at 10:20 a.m. local time.

Dr. Nestor commented, “We are very excited to kick-off the Fall Clinical by presenting new and updated data on the safety and efficacy of superficial radiation therapy as well as image-guided SRT. This conference is one of the most prestigious events in dermatology and is the ideal venue to present these new and exciting findings for the benefit of clinical dermatologists.”

“The Fall Clinical is among the most important tradeshows for showcasing our products and we are thrilled to participate this year in person.  Indeed, this is the first major dermatology-focused medical conference with onsite participation in about 18 months, and we eagerly look forward to renewing existing relationships and establishing new ones,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare.  “The excitement at Sensus is palpable as we believe the worst of the impact of COVID-19 is behind us, there is a great deal of interest in our products within the dermatology community and we have a robust backlog of orders.  We anticipate excellent foot traffic at our booth on the tradeshow floor.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensus Healthcare Announces Presentations, Demonstrations and Exhibit Booth at the 2021 Fall Clinical Conference in Las Vegas Premier gathering expected to host more than 1,200 physicians with 500 virtual participants is the first in-person dermatology medical conference in 18 months Multiple tailwinds combine to support Sensus’ expectations for strong sales in 2H 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...