Yield10 Bioscience to Participate in Maxim Group AgTech Virtual Conference

07.10.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, announced today that President and CEO Oliver Peoples, Ph.D. will present at the Maxim Group Global AgTech Conference, which is being held virtually on October 14, 2021.

The event will consist of four virtual panels with participation by executive management from multiple companies in the AgTech sector. Dr. Peoples will be presenting on the “Innovative Food Technologies” panel scheduled from 10:30 am to 11:50 am ET on October 14. The panel discussions will be moderated by Anthony Vendetti, Maxim’s Executive Director of Research & Senior Analyst. The keynote speaker will be Ambassador Kip E. Tom, the Chief Executive Officer of Leesburg-based Tom Farms, which grows corn, soybeans, and seed corn in seven northern Indiana counties and is among Indiana's largest farming operations.

This conference will be held live on M-Vest. To attend, register to become an M-Vest member. Click here to reserve your seat.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina to produce feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

(YTEN-G)

Contacts:
Yield10 Bioscience:
Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, LBrum@yield10bio.com

Investor Relations:
Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, brets@coreir.com
Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:
Eric Fischgrund, eric@fischtankpr.com
FischTank PR





