Lucky Minerals Expands Mineralization at Surface Near Trench T-1 and Engages Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery at its 100% owned Fortuna Property ("Fortuna") in southern Ecuador. Work in the field is advancing on several fronts with work advancing on trench 14.

The current release reflects the results from trenches T-2, T-3, T-4, T-7, T-8, and T-9. All of these trenches are from the southern area of the Wayka prospect where trench T-1 results were previously announced (see July 12, 2021 News Release).

Wayka Trench Location Map

Trench T-1 to T-9 Location Map

Trenching Highlights

Trench T-2 confirms lateral extent of the breccia sampled along 27 meters averaging 1.91 g/t gold
Trench 2 was dug along the strike direction (275 degrees) of a breccia lens in order to confirm the orientation and continuity along the breccia and while sampling was systematic, more representative sampling of the system was sought out with trenches 3 and 4 as those are interpreted to crosscut the breccia structure.

Trench T-3 averages 0.32 g/t gold over 17m including 0.56 g/t gold over 9 meters
Trench T-3 intersected the east west breccia exposed in T-2 on a north south direction and confirmed a continuously mineralized interval of 0.32 g/t gold over 17 meters.

Trench T-4 averages 0.79 g/t gold over 7 meters
Trench T-4 is parallel to trench T-3 approximately 7 meters east of it.

Trench T-9 averages 0.59 g/t gold over 4 meters
Trench T-9 is located approximately 40 metres to the southwest of Trench T-2. This is the furthest point south that has been prospected and extends the system to the south and remains open.

Francois Perron President and CEO states "Work at the Southern portion of Wayka continues to expand the known occurrences of mineralization that exceeds 0.3 g/t gold. The potential for the scale of the system continues to expand as we find other areas that are mineralized that are further from the known feeders. In particular the newly exposed T-9 extends the project another 70 meters to the south and the system remains open in that direction. Our understanding of the mineralization is still in the early stages and will continue to improve over the coming weeks as more work is completed from surface. In addition to the current trenching, we have mobilized crews to complete a detailed soil sampling program which will be combined with geophysics to refine our targeting and drilling which is expected in the coming months."

