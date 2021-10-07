Canada must change gears, move faster on sustainable finance, concludes expert report

Expert-driven assessment comes as sustainable finance becomes increasingly essential to Canada’s global competitiveness

Kingston, ON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Sustainable Finance launches a new report today assessing Canada’s progress to scale sustainable finance and bolster Canadian competitiveness. The report, “Changing Gears: Sustainable Finance Progress in Canada”, uses the Expert Panel on Sustainable Finance’s 2019 recommendations as its starting point, and reveals that while progress has been made against the recommendations, Canada needs to move faster in aligning financial systems with a global low-carbon transition.

In his foreword to the report, Andy Chisholm, member of the Expert Panel and RBC Board Director, notes: “The central message from this ISF report is that we can and must do better; time is of the essence and Canada needs to up its game in its efforts to develop a competitive and sustainable economy, which supports an inclusive and successful transition to net-zero. This analysis is not a surprise, but it is another wake up call to the public and private sectors that timely implementation is critical.”



The report’s conclusion is informed by interviews with 34 leading Canadian experts in sustainable finance, including the Governor of the Bank of Canada, leaders from the “Big Five” Canadian banks, representatives from Canada’s largest insurance companies and pension funds, global market experts and investors. They note Canada is being outpaced globally—and its overly cautious approach has left the country in a “catch up” position. Meanwhile, public and private sector initiatives elsewhere continue to set the tone and direction for the sustainable finance policies and practices that are reshaping the global economic landscape.

“As the world rushes ahead, our public and private sector must shift into a higher gear,” said Sean Cleary, Chair of ISF and the report’s co-author. “By taking decisive action now, we can propel the Canadian-specific solutions that our industries need to thrive over the next three decades.”

According to the report’s findings, the next step is catching up fast on the table stakes – policy certainty and decision-useful information – which includes mandating disclosures and clarifying the scope of fiduciary duty in law and practice. This point is underlined by Margaret Childe, Head of ESG, Canada for Manulife Investment Management, who notes in the report, “What still remains a challenge [for asset managers and investors] is the lack of clarity around what are the duties around the consideration of ESG factors in the investment process. Particularly on the asset owner side - pensions are looking for clarification.”