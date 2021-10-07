checkAd

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 14:52   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (“Ginkgo” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DNA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Ginkgo is the subject of a report published by Scorpion Capital on October 6, 2021. The report alleges that the Company is a “colossal scam.” The report describes the Company as a “shell game” whose revenues are highly dependent on related-party transactions. Scorpion Capital alleges that the Company is a“Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years.” Based on this news, Ginkgo shares fell as much as 20% in intraday trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Diskussion: Ginkgo Bioworks - die absolute future Plattform der synthetischen Biologie und Zellprogrammierung !?
