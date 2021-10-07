Fobi Announces Acquisition of PassWallet, A Leading Android Wallet Pass Issuer With 6,000,000+ Downloads. Deal To Provide Near-Term and Long-Term Revenue Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the Company has signed an Agreement on October 5 th , 2021 to acquire PassWallet, a leading app (by Google Play Store downloads) for managing and utilizing Wallet passes on Android phones. PassWallet works with other leading Wallet pass companies and supports more than 150 countries where Google Pay is not supported.

Rob Anson, Fobi CEO, stated: “This represents a key achievement for Fobi and its shareholders. This acquisition of PassWallet positions Fobi as an up and coming leader in the digital wallet space. The company has made great strides this year and this key strategic development positions us extremely well, enabling us to leverage and monetize on a standard ARPU model (average revenue per user). With over 6 million downloads currently, management believes that by leveraging our artificial intelligence and data solutions as well as the integration of Fobi’s marketing power together with the global wallet pass growth rates, that this number will grow significantly in 2022. Coupled with further untapped opportunity and an addressable market of over 150 countries that are currently not serviced by Google Pay, management anticipates that with this acquisition Fobi is now well positioned to expand into the FinTech space.”

TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION

In consideration for the acquisition of PassWallet, Fobi will pay €888,000 consisting of: (i) €355,200 paid in cash; (ii) €532,800 in common shares of Fobi (each a “Fobi Share”) calculated by dividing €532,800 converted into Canadian funds using the Bank of Canada monthly exchange rate for the calendar month of September, 2021 by the 10 trading day volume weighted average price of the Fobi Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) for the period ended five TSXV trading days prior to the date of closing of the Transaction. Any Fobi Shares issued in connection with the Transaction will be subject to a restricted period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. There are no finder’s fees or long term debt associated with this agreement.