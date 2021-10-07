checkAd

Plant Veda to Expand New Product Offerings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that it will showcase a suite of brand new product offerings next month at Planted Expo in Vancouver. 

Planted Expo is Canada’s largest plant-based event of the year where over 200 vegan edible and lifestyle businesses will gather in one place and showcase their products, share their insights and inspirations around the plant-based lifestyle.

The event will be held in the Vancouver Convention Centre West Building from November 20th - 21st, 2021 between 10AM and 5PM PST. 

“We are thrilled to give back to the plant-based community and showcase our brand-new products that the R&D team has been working on,” said Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer, Plant Veda. “These new product offerings will lengthen our reach to our already strong plant-based community and help build our presence to a broader audience.” 

It was at this event in 2019, formerly known as Veg Expo, where Plant Veda’s probiotic mango lassi was first launched in Canada and took home the 2019 Product of the Year Award.

For those who are interested in attending, tickets can be purchased here.

Marketing and Investor Relations Renewal

The Company also announces it has revised its agreement with Clarkham Capital on providing investor relations and digital marketing services. The revised terms shall be through an extension of services between October and December 2021. As consideration for the amendment, the Company has made payments totalling €100,000.

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health due to plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with. Learn more at www.PlantVeda.com

To subscribe to updates about Plant Veda, visit www.PlantVeda.com/pages/investors.

To find Plant Veda products at a location near you, visit www.PlantVeda.com/pages/store-locations.

Investor Relations:
Email: Investors@PlantVeda.com
Number: 778-383-6737

Media Contact:
Email: Media@PlantVeda.com

Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange and the provincial securities commissions in which it is a reporting issuer.

 





