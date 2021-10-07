checkAd

Logility Partners With ArcherGrey to Strengthen Consulting and Tech Solutions

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, has partnered with ArcherGrey to strengthen consulting and technology solutions for its customers.

“ArcherGrey is well acquainted with our customer profile and understands the importance put on the business process around supply chain execution,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “They also align with both ours and our customers’ high standards when it comes to traceability, corporate responsibility and vendor management – so they are a natural fit.”

The partnership will support the evolving needs of customers in a rapidly changing supply chain environment. ArcherGrey will be tasked with identifying and consulting with key Logility customers to solve for these new challenges and enabling a longer-term competitive strategy by combining their talent with the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform.

“Our experience in consulting with companies to better navigate today’s supply chain challenges coupled with our understanding of today’s evolving technological landscape further strengthens the value Logility brings to its customers,” said Jack Schroeder, CEO, ArcherGrey.

About ArcherGrey

ArcherGrey’s comprehensive PLM service offering spans a system’s complete lifecycle, from initial strategy and planning to selection, implementation, upgrades, enhancements, and finally retirement.

Possessing a core Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Supply Chain competency, our professional services organization is one of the largest dedicated implementation practices in North America made up of proven certified consultants.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Logility is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

Disclaimer

