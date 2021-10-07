ORIC Pharmaceuticals Presents Initial Clinical Data from Phase 1b Trial of ORIC-101 in Combination with Enzalutamide and Preclinical Data on ORIC-114 at AACR-NCI-EORTC

ORIC-101 and enzalutamide combination regimen at the recommended Phase 2 dose was well tolerated; adverse events generally consistent with single agent enzalutamide

The addition of ORIC-101 after progression on single agent enzalutamide enabled continued enzalutamide treatment, with preliminary evidence of longer time on treatment demonstrated in a key patient population with tumors having moderate to high GR versus low GR expression

ORIC-114 demonstrated compelling brain exposure and antitumor activity in preclinical studies of HER2-positive breast cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced multiple presentations, including initial clinical data from an ongoing Phase 1b study evaluating ORIC-101, a glucocorticoid receptor antagonist, in combination with enzalutamide, in patients with metastatic prostate cancer progressing on enzalutamide. The abstracts and presentations are available for on-demand viewing via the online platform for AACR-NCI-EORTC as of October 7, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET.

“We are pleased to share initial data from our ORIC-101 clinical program in patients with metastatic prostate cancer. The combination was well tolerated without evidence of drug-drug interaction affecting enzalutamide dosing and has demonstrated preliminary evidence of antitumor activity in the relevant patient population,” said Pratik S. Multani, MD, chief medical officer. “Given the tumor heterogeneity in metastatic prostate cancer, we’ve made significant progress in identifying a key patient population that may benefit from ORIC-101 and, within these patients, seen preliminary evidence of more pronounced clinical benefit in patients whose tumors express higher GR levels. Patients are continuing to enroll in the expansion cohort and we look forward to reporting an update from the Phase 1b trial in 2022.”