Allied Corp Announces Signing of Supply Contracts of 85,000, 40,000 and 24,000 Kilograms for the 2022 Calendar Year

The first contract that was signed on September 30, 2021 was for a supply volume of 85,000 kilograms of dried cannabis flower for the 2022 calendar year. This was signed with a partner that has over 25 years experience in providing pharmaceutical, medical, dental and consumable medical products to medical wholesalers, distributors and healthcare establishments in international markets.

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp . ("Allied" or the “Company”) ( OTCQB: ALID ) is pleased to announce the signing of supply contracts for the 2022 calendar. Allied will be only providing cannabis flower after the Colombian government allows it and will provide supply only to countries where it is legal to sell into (for example, the United States only allows for THC levels to be less than 0.3%).

The second contract was signed on September 27th, 2021 for a supply volume of 40,000 kilograms of dried cannabis flower for the 2022 calendar year. This contract was signed with a partner that was established in 2017 for import/export services, sourcing and supply chain management in the global agricultural and pharma industries.

The third contract was signed on September 28, 2021 for a supply volume of 24,000 kilograms of dried cannabis flower for the 2022 calendar year. This contract was signed with a partner that is a full service global cannabis sales firm with expertise and network that spans many international markets. This company specializes in product procurement and sales for medical cannabis and hemp markets across the globe. This contract positions Allied to offer its product for sale on an ongoing basis across current legal markets in Australia, United States, Canada, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

“As Colombia continues to move towards the ability to export cannabis flower to countries where it is legal to do so, these contracts point to the demand that the global cannabis market is asking for. We believe that these supply contracts are just the start of Allied’s production volumes. We harvest on a weekly basis and by nature of this we believe that we will be able to provide rolling supply that is harvested fresh every week. We also continue to build relationships with buyers in many different countries around the globe and, through this, we believe that we are ready to supply the market demand in many international markets where it is legal to do so,” said Mr. Calum Hughes, CEO and Chairman of Allied Corp.