Vanadium One Iron Reports Initial Assay Results from Its 2021 Infill Drill Program

  • Initial Assays Support Grade and Thickness Expectations of The North Zone
  • North Zone Drill Program expanded to focus Feasibility solely on North Zone

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 2021 infill drill program at its Mont Sorcier project, near Chibougamau, Quebec and presents the initial assays for the first five holes. The initial plan for 34 drill holes in the North Zone of Mont Sorcier is now complete, however, based on positive results to date, the Company has decided to extend drilling in the North Zone with 11 additional holes (4,500m) instead of continuing to drill the South Zone. As a result, the North Zone is expected to be the singular focus for the planned feasibility study in 2022.

Cliff Sale-Sanders, President and CEO commented "We are pleased to present the latest assay results which continue to confirm our expectations in terms of the grade, scale and the homogenous nature of the Mont Sorcier deposit. The results provide us with significant confidence that we can rapidly upgrade sufficient resources to the Measured and Indicated categories upon which to build a Bankable Feasibility Study in 2022. In addition, we are pleased to highlight that we have expanded our drill program in the North zone by approximately 4,500 metres in order for the feasibility study to focus solely on this area, which will greatly simplify planned development."

As outlined in the press releases dated June 8 and July 29, 2021, the goal of the 2021 drill program is to upgrade a sufficient portion of the current Inferred Mineral Resources to the Measured and Indicated Categories in order to support at least a 20-year mine life as the basis for a feasibility study. The feasibility study is expected to commence later this year or early in 2022. We note that some long lead time environmental base line studies have already commenced. The drill program initially was planned to comprise of up to 12,500 meters in 34 holes in the North Zone and 2,500 meters in the South Zone. As reported in the compliant NI 43-101 Technical Report -Mineral Resource Estimate of the Mont Sorcier Project, Province of Quebec, Canada completed by CSA Global and dated June 25, 2021, the South Zone contains 113.5 Mt Indicated mineral resources at 30.9% Magnetite and 144 Mt Inferred resources at 24.9% Magnetite and the North Zone has 809.1 Mt inferred mineral resources at 34.2% Magnetite. The Technical report is available on SEDAR and on the Company website (www.vanadiumone.com).

