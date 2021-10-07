Kisses from Italy Enters into an Agreement with Cuisine Solutions, a World-Renowned Service Provider to Top Brands in the Restaurant and Hotel Industry
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cuisine Solutions for the continued development and evolution of the Company's menu and future kitchen design. Kisses From Italy is focused on leveraging the latest kitchen technologies which will give current and future operational setups the ability to operate in a space that does not require a traditional hood or cooking vent thereby significantly reducing expenses that are usually incurred due to the traditional infrastructure setups. The new equipment layout will increase the number of spaces and locations available, particularly in high-profile locations, thus providing the opportunity to reduce the traditional kitchen footprint, while improving the unit economics for each location.
Cuisine Solutions, based in Sterling, Virginia, with an additional three locations across the U.S. as well as locations around the globe, including Thailand and France, services more than 22,000 restaurants, as well as airlines, cruise ships, major hotels, K-12 schools, and the military. With a list of notable clients and partners such as Starbucks, Panera Bread, Taffer's Tavern as well as some renowned hotel groups such as the Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, Hilton Worldwide, Virgin Hotels, and the Conrad Hotels and Resorts. Cuisine Solutions is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sous-vide foods and is recognized by top chefs as the authority on sous-vide, the innovative slow-cooking technique that they pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Primarily, Kisses from Italy will be working with CREA, The Culinary Research and Education Academy, a division of Cuisine Solutions. CREA's research and development team innovate new cooking techniques and recipes, anticipating clients' needs and market trends while incorporating the best ingredients. Additionally, CREA specializes in the latest and state-of-the-art advanced cooking equipment, computerized monitoring systems, which ensure precise cooking times, temperatures, and consistency across the operational process.
