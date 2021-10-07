Kisses from Italy Enters into an Agreement with Cuisine Solutions, a World-Renowned Service Provider to Top Brands in the Restaurant and Hotel Industry

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cuisine Solutions for the continued development and evolution of the Company's menu and future kitchen design. Kisses From Italy is focused on leveraging the latest kitchen technologies which will give current and future operational setups the ability to operate in a space that does not require a traditional hood or cooking vent thereby significantly reducing expenses that are usually incurred due to the traditional infrastructure setups. The new equipment layout will increase the number of spaces and locations available, particularly in high-profile locations, thus providing the opportunity to reduce the traditional kitchen footprint, while improving the unit economics for each location.