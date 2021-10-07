checkAd

Kisses from Italy Enters into an Agreement with Cuisine Solutions, a World-Renowned Service Provider to Top Brands in the Restaurant and Hotel Industry

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cuisine Solutions for the continued development and evolution of the Company's menu and future kitchen design. Kisses From Italy is focused on leveraging the latest kitchen technologies which will give current and future operational setups the ability to operate in a space that does not require a traditional hood or cooking vent thereby significantly reducing expenses that are usually incurred due to the traditional infrastructure setups. The new equipment layout will increase the number of spaces and locations available, particularly in high-profile locations, thus providing the opportunity to reduce the traditional kitchen footprint, while improving the unit economics for each location.

Cuisine Solutions, based in Sterling, Virginia, with an additional three locations across the U.S. as well as locations around the globe, including Thailand and France, services more than 22,000 restaurants, as well as airlines, cruise ships, major hotels, K-12 schools, and the military. With a list of notable clients and partners such as Starbucks, Panera Bread, Taffer's Tavern as well as some renowned hotel groups such as the Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, Hilton Worldwide, Virgin Hotels, and the Conrad Hotels and Resorts. Cuisine Solutions is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sous-vide foods and is recognized by top chefs as the authority on sous-vide, the innovative slow-cooking technique that they pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Primarily, Kisses from Italy will be working with CREA, The Culinary Research and Education Academy, a division of Cuisine Solutions. CREA's research and development team innovate new cooking techniques and recipes, anticipating clients' needs and market trends while incorporating the best ingredients. Additionally, CREA specializes in the latest and state-of-the-art advanced cooking equipment, computerized monitoring systems, which ensure precise cooking times, temperatures, and consistency across the operational process.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kisses from Italy Enters into an Agreement with Cuisine Solutions, a World-Renowned Service Provider to Top Brands in the Restaurant and Hotel Industry MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Invitation To CTT Systems AB's (Publ.) Presentation of The Interim Report For Q3 2021
Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on ...
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity
CIBC Bank USA Leads 6 Bank Syndicate; NADG NNN REIT Successfully Closes $202.5 Million Line of ...
FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures
Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. Announces Pink Current Information Status with OTC Markets, ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...