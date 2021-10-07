Plant Veda Foods Ltd. Plant Veda to Expand New Product Offerings Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 07.10.2021, 15:00 | | 22 0 | 0 07.10.2021, 15:00 |

Vancouver, BC - October 7, 2021 - Plant Veda Foods Ltd. ("Plant Veda" or the "Company"), (CSE: MILK +++ WKN: A3CS6B), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that it will showcase a suite of brand new product offerings next month at Planted Expo in Vancouver.







The event will be held in the Vancouver Convention Centre West Building from November 20th - 21st, 2021 between 10AM and 5PM PST.



"We are thrilled to give back to the plant-based community and showcase our brand-new products that the R&D team has been working on," said Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer, Plant Veda. "These new product offerings will lengthen our reach to our already strong plant-based community and help build our presence to a broader audience."



It was at this event in 2019, formerly known as Veg Expo, where Plant Veda's probiotic mango lassi was first launched in Canada and took home the 2019 Product of the Year Award.

Marketing and Investor Relations Renewal



The Company also announces it has revised its agreement with Clarkham Capital on providing investor relations and digital marketing services. The revised terms shall be through an extension of services between October and December 2021. As consideration for the amendment, the Company has made payments totalling €100,000.



