checkAd

Aramark Higher Education Encourages Students to TAKE15

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

To coincide with World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2021, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is launching its college and university focused TAKE15 program (#TAKE15, #TAKEYOUR15). This new health and wellness program is based on Aramark International’s annual TAKE15 initiative which originated in the U.K. TAKE15 is being launched in the U.S. to encourage college and university students to take 15 minutes away from their study or work environment to unwind and recover from stress.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005129/en/

This October, Aramark is launching its college and university focused TAKE15 program (#TAKE15, #TAKEYOUR15) to encourage students to take 15 minutes away from their study or work environment to unwind and recover from stress. Photo: A young woman relaxes as she listens to programming on her earbuds. (Photo: Business Wire)

This October, Aramark is launching its college and university focused TAKE15 program (#TAKE15, #TAKEYOUR15) to encourage students to take 15 minutes away from their study or work environment to unwind and recover from stress. Photo: A young woman relaxes as she listens to programming on her earbuds. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of Aramark’s Feed Your Potential 365 health engagement campaign, the goal of the TAKE15 program is to help encourage positive mental wellbeing in student’s study and work environments with a focus on mindfulness. Students will be reminded of ways to do this through digital and in-unit promotions including social and blog content, printed and digital location signage, as well as interactive engagement activities. The three pillars informing the program include mindful eating, activity and exercise, and relaxation. These pillars will also allow for cross promotion of events already planned and sponsored by the college or university.

“Emotional wellbeing is an integral and essential component of holistic health, which makes the TAKE15 program more important than ever,” said Jenna Brott, Aramark Registered Dietitian. “Stress was a major factor before the pandemic for students, and COVID-19 has resulted in many of us having to completely change the way we live, work, and interact with each other. The TAKE15 program will serve to nourish the whole person.”

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 80% of students report feeling stressed sometimes or often. College students experience stress related to changes in lifestyle, increased workload, new responsibilities, and interpersonal relationships. In January 2021, the American Heart Association, which Aramark supports through the Healthy for Life initiative, published a scientific statement confirming that mental well-being is important for overall health and heart disease prevention and treatment. The American Heart Association specifically references mindfulness as a way to reduce stress, increase compassion, and foster higher levels of wellbeing.

Seite 1 von 3
Aramark Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aramark Higher Education Encourages Students to TAKE15 To coincide with World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2021, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is launching its college and university focused TAKE15 program (#TAKE15, #TAKEYOUR15). This new health and wellness program is based on Aramark International’s annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Mastercard Economics Institute:  U.K., U.S. and Australia lead in new small business formation, which grew 32% year-over-year ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Aramark Announces 2021 Analyst Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Aramark Commits to Increased Local Seafood Sourcing in New England
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Aramark Expands Community Outreach During 2021 Global Day of Service
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Aramark Celebrates Latinx Culture and Team Contributions During Hispanic Heritage Month
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Aramark Announces Food and Beverage Innovations as 2021 NFL Season Kicks Off
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten