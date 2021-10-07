Aramark Higher Education Encourages Students to TAKE15

To coincide with World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2021, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is launching its college and university focused TAKE15 program (#TAKE15, #TAKEYOUR15). This new health and wellness program is based on Aramark International’s annual TAKE15 initiative which originated in the U.K. TAKE15 is being launched in the U.S. to encourage college and university students to take 15 minutes away from their study or work environment to unwind and recover from stress.

As part of Aramark’s Feed Your Potential 365 health engagement campaign, the goal of the TAKE15 program is to help encourage positive mental wellbeing in student’s study and work environments with a focus on mindfulness. Students will be reminded of ways to do this through digital and in-unit promotions including social and blog content, printed and digital location signage, as well as interactive engagement activities. The three pillars informing the program include mindful eating, activity and exercise, and relaxation. These pillars will also allow for cross promotion of events already planned and sponsored by the college or university.

“Emotional wellbeing is an integral and essential component of holistic health, which makes the TAKE15 program more important than ever,” said Jenna Brott, Aramark Registered Dietitian. “Stress was a major factor before the pandemic for students, and COVID-19 has resulted in many of us having to completely change the way we live, work, and interact with each other. The TAKE15 program will serve to nourish the whole person.”

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 80% of students report feeling stressed sometimes or often. College students experience stress related to changes in lifestyle, increased workload, new responsibilities, and interpersonal relationships. In January 2021, the American Heart Association, which Aramark supports through the Healthy for Life initiative, published a scientific statement confirming that mental well-being is important for overall health and heart disease prevention and treatment. The American Heart Association specifically references mindfulness as a way to reduce stress, increase compassion, and foster higher levels of wellbeing.