Regions Bank’s Kate Danella and Amala Duggirala Recognized by American Banker Magazine

Regions Bank on Thursday announced Chief Strategy and Client Experience Officer Kate Danella and Chief Operations and Technology Officer Amala Duggirala have been recognized by American Banker magazine for their contributions to the banking industry.

Regions Bank is announcing Thursday its Chief Strategy and Client Experience Officer Kate Danella and Chief Operations and Technology Officer Amala Duggirala have been recognized by American Banker magazine for their contributions to the banking industry.

Danella was named among the Top 25 Women to Watch for the third consecutive year. Duggirala was honored among standout female executives in operations and technology for 2021.

“Both Kate and Amala have made significant contributions to Regions Bank by putting the needs of our associates, customers and communities first, and I congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition,” said Regions Financial Corp. President and CEO John Turner. “Over the past 18 months in particular, they have worked collaboratively to address the most pressing customer needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic while also moving strategic projects and innovation forward. From enabling automation of Paycheck Protection Program loan applications, to streamlining customer financial assistance, to rapidly deploying remote work capabilities, and more, Kate and Amala are leaders who are driven by our commitment to provide quality financial services that provide a positive impact for our customers. Their leadership sets Regions apart, and this recognition affirms the results they are delivering on behalf of the people and communities we serve.”

American Banker’s THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING program, now in its 19th year, recognizes the professional achievements and influence of top-performing female executives in banking and financial services. Honorees are featured in the October 2021 issue of American Banker magazine.

The full list, including profiles of all honorees for 2021, appears on American Banker’s website at this link.

Biographical Information

Executive biographies for Danella and Duggirala are available at this link.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

