Alpha Cognition Provides CEO Update

“As Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Cognition, I am pleased to provide an update regarding the Company’s accomplishments to date, and our milestones for the next year.

Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG)(OTCQB: ACOGF) ("Alpha Cognition", or the "Company")

In mid-April, I was excited to take on the role as Alpha Cognition’s CEO. Over the past few months, the company has made tremendous progress and is in the process of executing a strategic change that we believe will add tremendous value for shareholders, healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Just before my arrival, the company entered the public markets on the TSX.V through an RTO with Crystal Bridge. The entry to public markets was a first for Alpha Cognition, Inc., which operated as a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of its clinical program for ALPHA-1062 with a goal of selling the approved asset to an integrated pharmaceutical company. Although ALPHA-1062 is the company’s most advanced product, there are a number of development compounds in the pipeline.

This summer, the company reviewed the asset portfolio, initiated market research with physicians, caregivers, and healthcare payers using leading market research firms to better understand the potential value drivers for the company and how to maximize the value of ALPHA-1062. We then discussed our findings with thought leaders in the Alzheimer’s, brain injury, and ALS segments. Based on this process, we believe the following:

- Data suggests that the market opportunity for ALPHA-1062 is much larger than originally thought.

- An approved drug with attributes similar to ALPHA-1062 can take a significant share in the US Alzheimer’s market.

- We can advance other portions of our pipeline efficiently to deliver robust inflection points for investors.

As a result, the company has re-invigorated its strategy that diversifies risk and offers additional upside opportunities for investors in 2022. It includes:

Create a diverse pipeline that advances the company’s lead compound, ALPHA-1062, with lean capital utilization to prepare for commercialization. Advance ALPHA-1062 for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s program with an efficient use of capital. This includes a BABE study, supplemented with safety and tolerability data that supports differentiation in the commercial marketplace. Top-line data read-out from BABE study is scheduled for late Q1 2022.

Prepare to launch ALPHA-1062 with a focus on Neurologists and Long-Term Care physicians. The US Alzheimer’s prescription market is valued at $5B annually and we believe that we can commercialize the asset with a CNS specialty sales force. The company hired Lauren D’Angelo as Chief Commercial Officer to develop and prepare the company for commercialization.

Advance ALPHA-1062 intranasal formulation for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). There is currently no drug approved for mTBI. The company is currently planning to initiate an early-stage trial this fall with top-line data read-out in late Q1 2022. Build a pipeline of lifecycle programs that will support a successful launch of ALPHA-1062 with other routes of delivery and alternative formulations. The company has a combination program of ALPHA-1062 + memantine scheduled in 2024. This combination would be targeted toward moderate-to-severe Alzheimer’s patients. The market potential is estimated to be $3B in annual prescription value.

Sublingual formulation – the company can advance a sublingual formulation which could be utilized in the Long-Term Care market for patients who cannot swallow.

QD (once a day) formulation – the company can advance a once daily formulation to offer less frequent dosing. This formulation would offer additional choice to physicians and caregivers on medication management. Diversify the pipeline with additional programs that focus on neurodegenerative diseases with limited or no treatments. Advance ALPHA-0602 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This product is a full-length progranulin gene therapy that has been studied for ALS, a deadly disease with no cure. The company will initiate an early-stage trial this fall with top-line data read-out in Q1 2022.

Optimize the company’s discovery program to identify new gene therapy compounds that the company can leverage for other neurodegenerative diseases. Utilize shareholder capital efficiently for R&D and G&A strategies that return value to shareholders.

If successfully implemented, this strategy would provide Alpha Cognition with a robust and diverse multi-dimensional pipeline that brings new products to market and advances important compounds for diseases with limited or no approved treatments.