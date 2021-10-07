checkAd

Alpha Cognition Provides CEO Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG)(OTCQB: ACOGF)(“Alpha Cognition”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, has released the following business update by its CEO, Mr. Michael McFadden:

“As Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Cognition, I am pleased to provide an update regarding the Company’s accomplishments to date, and our milestones for the next year.

In mid-April, I was excited to take on the role as Alpha Cognition’s CEO. Over the past few months, the company has made tremendous progress and is in the process of executing a strategic change that we believe will add tremendous value for shareholders, healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Just before my arrival, the company entered the public markets on the TSX.V through an RTO with Crystal Bridge. The entry to public markets was a first for Alpha Cognition, Inc., which operated as a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of its clinical program for ALPHA-1062 with a goal of selling the approved asset to an integrated pharmaceutical company. Although ALPHA-1062 is the company’s most advanced product, there are a number of development compounds in the pipeline.

This summer, the company reviewed the asset portfolio, initiated market research with physicians, caregivers, and healthcare payers using leading market research firms to better understand the potential value drivers for the company and how to maximize the value of ALPHA-1062. We then discussed our findings with thought leaders in the Alzheimer’s, brain injury, and ALS segments. Based on this process, we believe the following:

- Data suggests that the market opportunity for ALPHA-1062 is much larger than originally thought.

- An approved drug with attributes similar to ALPHA-1062 can take a significant share in the US Alzheimer’s market.

- We can advance other portions of our pipeline efficiently to deliver robust inflection points for investors.

As a result, the company has re-invigorated its strategy that diversifies risk and offers additional upside opportunities for investors in 2022. It includes:

  1. Create a diverse pipeline that advances the company’s lead compound, ALPHA-1062, with lean capital utilization to prepare for commercialization.
    • Advance ALPHA-1062 for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s program with an efficient use of capital. This includes a BABE study, supplemented with safety and tolerability data that supports differentiation in the commercial marketplace. Top-line data read-out from BABE study is scheduled for late Q1 2022.
    • Prepare to launch ALPHA-1062 with a focus on Neurologists and Long-Term Care physicians. The US Alzheimer’s prescription market is valued at $5B annually and we believe that we can commercialize the asset with a CNS specialty sales force. The company hired Lauren D’Angelo as Chief Commercial Officer to develop and prepare the company for commercialization.
    • Advance ALPHA-1062 intranasal formulation for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). There is currently no drug approved for mTBI. The company is currently planning to initiate an early-stage trial this fall with top-line data read-out in late Q1 2022.
  2. Build a pipeline of lifecycle programs that will support a successful launch of ALPHA-1062 with other routes of delivery and alternative formulations.
    • The company has a combination program of ALPHA-1062 + memantine scheduled in 2024. This combination would be targeted toward moderate-to-severe Alzheimer’s patients. The market potential is estimated to be $3B in annual prescription value.
    • Sublingual formulation – the company can advance a sublingual formulation which could be utilized in the Long-Term Care market for patients who cannot swallow.
    • QD (once a day) formulation – the company can advance a once daily formulation to offer less frequent dosing. This formulation would offer additional choice to physicians and caregivers on medication management.
  3. Diversify the pipeline with additional programs that focus on neurodegenerative diseases with limited or no treatments.
    • Advance ALPHA-0602 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This product is a full-length progranulin gene therapy that has been studied for ALS, a deadly disease with no cure. The company will initiate an early-stage trial this fall with top-line data read-out in Q1 2022.
    • Optimize the company’s discovery program to identify new gene therapy compounds that the company can leverage for other neurodegenerative diseases.
  4. Utilize shareholder capital efficiently for R&D and G&A strategies that return value to shareholders.

If successfully implemented, this strategy would provide Alpha Cognition with a robust and diverse multi-dimensional pipeline that brings new products to market and advances important compounds for diseases with limited or no approved treatments.

Seite 1 von 4
Alpha Cognition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ALPHA Cognition Inc - Entwickler von Therapien für neurodegenerative Erkrankungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpha Cognition Provides CEO Update Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG)(OTCQB: ACOGF)(“Alpha Cognition”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Mastercard Economics Institute:  U.K., U.S. and Australia lead in new small business formation, which grew 32% year-over-year ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21Alpha Cognition Announces Formation and Members of Scientific Advisory Board and Investor Relations Agreements
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten