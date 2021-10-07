checkAd

Ping Identity Announces 2021 Identity Excellence Awards Winners

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced the winners of the fifth annual Identity Excellence Awards at their annual user conference, Ping YOUniverse (formerly IDENTIFY). Selected by Ping Identity leadership, the 2021 winners represent top enterprise customers who have developed breakthrough identity security projects over the past year.

“Innovation in identity security has never been more urgent as customers now demand both optimized security and a frictionless experience,” said Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity. “We’re proud to recognize our customers who have made significant advancements in productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction by prioritizing identity solutions that make authentication, login, and passwordless easy.”

Identity Innovation Champion
Winner: SCL Health
 SCL Health was recognized for developing a more holistic and secure IAM platform that helped modernize workflows, let physicians work more effectively, and adhere to strict patient data confidentiality.

Identity Security Champion
Winner: Johnson & Johnson
 Johnson & Johnson developed an advanced, risk-based authentication solution amidst the challenges of a pandemic-driven shift to a remote workforce. With more than 700,000 logins per week, they estimate that they have avoided approximately 1,900 lost work hours weekly by using this new authentication solution.

Cloud Identity Champion
Winner: Eurofins
 Eurofins earned the top award by building a comprehensive identity experience to allow approximately 55,000 users access to all of their in-house developed applications. This removed duplicate accounts in corporate and clinical domains for frictionless UX, allowed users that weren’t integrated with the company in the past to now use all services needed with a single account and password and achieved a geo-redundant global federation hub.

Modern Identity Champion
Winner: Old Mutual
 Old Mutual and its partner, Altron Security, migrated an on-premises legacy IAM platform to a modern one deployed in the cloud, in conjunction with a mass migration of its business applications leveraged by over 2 million users. The migration saved costly upgrades and software licenses, enhanced the user experience, and introduced new capabilities such as passwordless authentication and consent-controlled access management.

Better Identity Together
Winner: BGL Group & ProofID
 BGL Group and its partner, ProofID, produced a frictionless customer experience for an insurance application with over 3 million active users and a database developed over more than 20 years. The collaborative efforts of the two teams provided a more standardized and modern solution that can be easily adapted for additional brands and improved customer security.

Champion of Change
Winner: Banco Itaú Unibanco Brazil
 Banco Itaú Unibanco Brazil, with the help of its partner Netbr, took the top spot by being one of the first banks in Brazil to implement open banking and open ID certification. This helped them set the standard for the banking industry in Brazil and created a foundation of identity for more than 50 million users in Brazil and all of Latin America. Now their users can securely share information in Brazilian’s Financial Ecosystem, having the opportunity to access better and more customized rates, better bank offers, and centralized financial management.

CEO’s Choice
Winner: TIAA
 TIAA was recognized for transforming its legacy, paper-based financial services company to a digital one. With its new API Identity Perimeter, TIAA development teams have enjoyed fewer found vulnerabilities related to access and authorization, and they have made their security review times significantly more efficient.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

