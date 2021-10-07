checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces $5.6 Million Contract Renewal to Provide Messaging Application Support

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021   

October 7, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during the first quarter of its fiscal 2022, it has finalized a maintenance renewal agreement worth over $5.6 million to continue providing messaging application support for a U.S. tier-one mobile network operator.

“We are pleased to continue providing support to ensure reliable text messaging services,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “As evidenced by the outbreak of COVID, text-messaging remains a vital part of the core telecommunications infrastructure and our customer depends on Comtech’s messaging platforms to bring consistent service to their end users.”

The contract was awarded to Comtech’s Trusted Location group, a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, its platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

