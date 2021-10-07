ZoomInfo Named a Top-Two Workplace Among Large Companies in Oregon/Southwest Washington Region by The Oregonian

Based in Vancouver, Wash., ZoomInfo ranked on the Top Workplaces list alongside companies like Edward Jones and Comcast Cable, as companies with at least 500 employees in the region were eligible for the large company list.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has been named by The Oregonian as the No. 2 workplace among large companies in the Oregon/Southwest Washington region.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among the best of the best workplaces in the Vancouver and Portland area,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “We are dedicated to ensuring that ZoomInfo is the top employer, not just in Vancouver or Portland, but around the world. Maintaining our collaborative and inclusive company culture throughout the significant expansion of our team is a testament to our employees who’ve repeatedly shown creativity in coming up with new and exciting ways to stay connected while we’re all separated.”

Employees are the driving force behind The Oregonian/OregonLive’s annual Top Workplaces competition, now in its 10th year. All of the 119 employers selected as Top Workplaces for 2021 earned their spots based on an employee survey that asked participants to rate their employers on multiple aspects of workplace culture, from pay and benefits to company values, productivity, and leadership.

In order to accommodate ZoomInfo’s continued growth, the company announced last week that it has signed a lease to expand its global headquarters in Vancouver, and will move into a four-story office at Terminal 1 along the Columbia River in 2025. To learn more about career opportunities at ZoomInfo, please visit the ZoomInfo Careers page.

