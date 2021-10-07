checkAd

ZoomInfo Named a Top-Two Workplace Among Large Companies in Oregon/Southwest Washington Region by The Oregonian

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has been named by The Oregonian as the No. 2 workplace among large companies in the Oregon/Southwest Washington region.

Based in Vancouver, Wash., ZoomInfo ranked on the Top Workplaces list alongside companies like Edward Jones and Comcast Cable, as companies with at least 500 employees in the region were eligible for the large company list.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among the best of the best workplaces in the Vancouver and Portland area,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “We are dedicated to ensuring that ZoomInfo is the top employer, not just in Vancouver or Portland, but around the world. Maintaining our collaborative and inclusive company culture throughout the significant expansion of our team is a testament to our employees who’ve repeatedly shown creativity in coming up with new and exciting ways to stay connected while we’re all separated.”

Employees are the driving force behind The Oregonian/OregonLive’s annual Top Workplaces competition, now in its 10th year. All of the 119 employers selected as Top Workplaces for 2021 earned their spots based on an employee survey that asked participants to rate their employers on multiple aspects of workplace culture, from pay and benefits to company values, productivity, and leadership.

The complete list of companies named Top Workplaces in Oregon and Southwest Washington can be viewed at The Oregonian.

In order to accommodate ZoomInfo’s continued growth, the company announced last week that it has signed a lease to expand its global headquarters in Vancouver, and will move into a four-story office at Terminal 1 along the Columbia River in 2025. To learn more about career opportunities at ZoomInfo, please visit the ZoomInfo Careers page.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

